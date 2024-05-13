Kitty holding a sword in Little Kitty, Big City.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Little Kitty, Big City Killer Kitty achievement: Where to find a dangerous item

Who throws away a sword?
Image of Scott Robertson
Scott Robertson
Published: May 13, 2024 01:56 pm

There’s very little danger and no violence in Little Kitty, Big City, which is why it may be jarring for players to look at the list of achievements and find one called Killer Kitty.

To complete the Killer Kitty cat-chievement, you need to find a “dangerous item” and chase after a human pedestrian with it in Little Kitty, Big City. Fortunately—or unfortunately depending on the kind of gamer you—you can’t actually hurt anyone with a dangerous item, but you can force them to flee in another direction.

Dangerous item location in Little Kitty, Big City

You can find a short sword in the southwest section of the map, in a trash can in the gated area next to a ramp that leads down to a garage door and the yellow soccer goal.

Dangerous item location in Little Kitty, Big City.
Who throws out a sword? Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Hop on the bed of the red truck to the right of the ramp, then leap up on the ledge using the boxes. Follow the ledge all the way around and drop down into the gated area, then dive into the trash can. After searching the can, you should get a couple of Shinies and a short sword. You can pick up the sword (by the blade with your teeth, alarmingly) and use the nearby boxes to get out of the gated area. Then you just need to run towards a human NPC until they show an alarmed exclamation point and run away.

Citizen alarmed by a kitty with a sword in Little Kitty, Big City.
Yeah you better run. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Once you earn the achievement, there’s not much else you can do with the sword. You can’t rob the convenience store; I tried. You can just drop it anywhere after you’re done.

Since the cat-chievement denotes that you need a “dangerous item” instead of a sword specifically, it implies that maybe there are more dangerous items out there in the city. But until you or I find them, we’ll just have to settle for terrorizing the citizens with a sword.

Scott Robertson
VALORANT lead staff writer, also covering CS:GO, FPS games, other titles, and the wider esports industry. Watching and writing esports since 2014. Previously wrote for Dexerto, Upcomer, Splyce, and somehow MySpace. Jack of all games, master of none.