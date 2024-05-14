All four ducklings in Little Kitty, Big City.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Little Kitty, Big City: Controls guide (all platforms)

Know how to control you... as a cat.
Before making your way into the open world of Little Kitty, Big City, you may wonder how exactly its controls work. After all, exploring the world as a little cat entails an unique experience, so here’s a complete guide on the game’s controls for all platforms.

While Little Kitty, Big City has garnered several fans since its launch, players have noted its controls feel a little wonky, especially for those who prefer using mouse and keyboard over controllers. Well, knowing how the controls work should help mitigate the issue. 

Little Kitty, Big City: All controls on PC

The cat holding a piece of bread in Little Kitty, Big City
Use the right key. Image via Double Dagger Studio

Here’s how the controls are mapped on PC:

Activity in gameControls on PC
MoveW, A, S, D
InteractLeft Mouse Button
JumpSpace Bar
Precise JumpHold Space Bar and aim at the location with WASD
Zoomies/SprintHold Left Shift
Crawl/CrouchHold CTRL
Swipe2 or R
MeowF
React (Emote)Hold F
MenuESC
InventoryI
To-Do ListT
Photo ModeC
MapM

Little Kitty, Big City: All controls on Xbox

Here’s how the controls are mapped on Xbox consoles:

ActivityControls on Xbox
MoveMove Left Stick
InteractX
JumpA
Precise JumpHold A and aim at the location with Left Stick
Zoomies (Sprint)Hold RB
Crawl (Crouch)Hold LB
SwipeLT or RT
MeowY
React (Emote)Hold Y
MenuMenu Button
InventoryPress Right on D-Pad
To-Do ListPress Left on D-Pad
Photo ModePress Down on D-Pad
MapPress Up on D-Pad

Little Kitty, Big City: All controls on Nintendo Switch

Here’s how the controls are mapped on Nintendo Switch:

ActionControls on Nintendo Switch
MoveMove Left Stick
InteractY
JumpA
Precise JumpHold A and aim at the location with Left Stick
Zoomies (Sprint)Hold R
Crawl (Crouch)Hold L
SwipeZL or ZR
MeowX
React (Emote)Hold X
Open Menu+
Open InventoryPress Right on D-Pad
Open To-Do ListPress Left on D-Pad
Open Photo ModePress Down on D-Pad
Open MapPress Up on D-Pad

The developers recommend using a controller over keyboard and mouse for Little Kitty, Big City because it’s more optimized for controllers. The game supports a variety of controllers even via Steam, so compatibility isn’t an issue either. 

If you don’t have a controller, however, you can always use a mouse and keyboard—it’s just a bit uncomfortable that’s all.

