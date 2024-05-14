Little Kitty, Big City: Controls guide (all platforms)

Before making your way into the open world of Little Kitty, Big City, you may wonder how exactly its controls work. After all, exploring the world as a little cat entails an unique experience, so here’s a complete guide on the game’s controls for all platforms.
While Little Kitty, Big City has garnered several fans since its launch, players have noted its controls feel a little wonky, especially for those who prefer using mouse and keyboard over controllers. Well, knowing how the controls work should help mitigate the issue.
Little Kitty, Big City: All controls on PC
Here’s how the controls are mapped on PC:
|Activity in game
|Controls on PC
|Move
|W, A, S, D
|Interact
|Left Mouse Button
|Jump
|Space Bar
|Precise Jump
|Hold Space Bar and aim at the location with WASD
|Zoomies/Sprint
|Hold Left Shift
|Crawl/Crouch
|Hold CTRL
|Swipe
|2 or R
|Meow
|F
|React (Emote)
|Hold F
|Menu
|ESC
|Inventory
|I
|To-Do List
|T
|Photo Mode
|C
|Map
|M
Little Kitty, Big City: All controls on Xbox
Here’s how the controls are mapped on Xbox consoles:
|Activity
|Controls on Xbox
|Move
|Move Left Stick
|Interact
|X
|Jump
|A
|Precise Jump
|Hold A and aim at the location with Left Stick
|Zoomies (Sprint)
|Hold RB
|Crawl (Crouch)
|Hold LB
|Swipe
|LT or RT
|Meow
|Y
|React (Emote)
|Hold Y
|Menu
|Menu Button
|Inventory
|Press Right on D-Pad
|To-Do List
|Press Left on D-Pad
|Photo Mode
|Press Down on D-Pad
|Map
|Press Up on D-Pad
Little Kitty, Big City: All controls on Nintendo Switch
Here’s how the controls are mapped on Nintendo Switch:
|Action
|Controls on Nintendo Switch
|Move
|Move Left Stick
|Interact
|Y
|Jump
|A
|Precise Jump
|Hold A and aim at the location with Left Stick
|Zoomies (Sprint)
|Hold R
|Crawl (Crouch)
|Hold L
|Swipe
|ZL or ZR
|Meow
|X
|React (Emote)
|Hold X
|Open Menu
|+
|Open Inventory
|Press Right on D-Pad
|Open To-Do List
|Press Left on D-Pad
|Open Photo Mode
|Press Down on D-Pad
|Open Map
|Press Up on D-Pad
The developers recommend using a controller over keyboard and mouse for Little Kitty, Big City because it’s more optimized for controllers. The game supports a variety of controllers even via Steam, so compatibility isn’t an issue either.
If you don’t have a controller, however, you can always use a mouse and keyboard—it’s just a bit uncomfortable that’s all.