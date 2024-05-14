Little Kitty, Big City: Controls guide (all platforms)

Before making your way into the open world of Little Kitty, Big City, you may wonder how exactly its controls work. After all, exploring the world as a little cat entails an unique experience, so here’s a complete guide on the game’s controls for all platforms.

While Little Kitty, Big City has garnered several fans since its launch, players have noted its controls feel a little wonky, especially for those who prefer using mouse and keyboard over controllers. Well, knowing how the controls work should help mitigate the issue.

Little Kitty, Big City: All controls on PC

Use the right key. Image via Double Dagger Studio

Here’s how the controls are mapped on PC:

Activity in game Controls on PC Move W, A, S, D Interact Left Mouse Button Jump Space Bar Precise Jump Hold Space Bar and aim at the location with WASD Zoomies/Sprint Hold Left Shift Crawl/Crouch Hold CTRL Swipe 2 or R Meow F React (Emote) Hold F Menu ESC Inventory I To-Do List T Photo Mode C Map M

Little Kitty, Big City: All controls on Xbox

Here’s how the controls are mapped on Xbox consoles:

Activity Controls on Xbox Move Move Left Stick Interact X Jump A Precise Jump Hold A and aim at the location with Left Stick Zoomies (Sprint) Hold RB Crawl (Crouch) Hold LB Swipe LT or RT Meow Y React (Emote) Hold Y Menu Menu Button Inventory Press Right on D-Pad To-Do List Press Left on D-Pad Photo Mode Press Down on D-Pad Map Press Up on D-Pad

Little Kitty, Big City: All controls on Nintendo Switch

Here’s how the controls are mapped on Nintendo Switch:

Action Controls on Nintendo Switch Move Move Left Stick Interact Y Jump A Precise Jump Hold A and aim at the location with Left Stick Zoomies (Sprint) Hold R Crawl (Crouch) Hold L Swipe ZL or ZR Meow X React (Emote) Hold X Open Menu + Open Inventory Press Right on D-Pad Open To-Do List Press Left on D-Pad Open Photo Mode Press Down on D-Pad Open Map Press Up on D-Pad

The developers recommend using a controller over keyboard and mouse for Little Kitty, Big City because it’s more optimized for controllers. The game supports a variety of controllers even via Steam, so compatibility isn’t an issue either.

If you don’t have a controller, however, you can always use a mouse and keyboard—it’s just a bit uncomfortable that’s all.

