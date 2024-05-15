Cat wearing a hat in Little Kitty, Big City.
Little Kitty, Big City

Little Kitty, Big City: All hidden secrets

No more looking for clues.
Sharmila Ganguly
Published: May 15, 2024

Besides its long list of Catchievements, Little Kitty, Big City has a bunch of hidden secrets you can uncover to earn extra achievements. If you want to skip the grind of finding them yourself, don’t worry—we have got you covered.

Before we reveal the secrets, we want you to know that discovering the achievements on your own doubles the fun. After all, there’s a reason why they are hidden. That said, some of them can be hard to complete without context, and if you don’t mind some spoilers, we are here to help. 

All hidden secret achievements in Little Kitty, Big City

A cat holding a duck toy in Little Kitty, Big City.
A lot of hidden secrets, but very few clues. Screenshot by Dot Esports

We have found seven secret achievements in Little Kitty, Big City, all listed in the table below. 

Hidden SecretDescriptionHow to complete
Fruit FallMake a human slip on a banana.Purchase a banana from the market and store. Place it in the path of a human to make them trip.
Rub-a-Dub-Dub!Put four rubber ducks in the pond.Find four rubber ducks hidden across the map and place it in the pond next to the Shrine.
Big Kitty, Little CityThis must be how Gecku feels all the time! Raaaaaaaah!Go to the Gecku store. Break the model of the city by using Swipe. 
What Sweet MusicMeow 10 times in a row.Like its description says, press the button to meow 10 times. 
Splish!Drop a phone into the portapotty. Trip a human to get them to drop their phone and pick it up. Drop the phone in the blue portapotty behind the construction site.
Killer KittyChase a human with a dangerous itemPick up a dangerous item like Sword or Scissors and run towards a human. An exclamation mark should pop up before they run away. 
No Parking!Splash paint on the fancy carFind the fancy red car parked near the zen garden. Climb up the balcony above it and toss a bucket of paint on the car. 

These are just seven of the 39 Catchivements you can complete in Little Kitty, Big City. Make sure you get them all.   

