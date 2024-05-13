Little Kitty, Big City ‘If I Fits, I Sits’ guide: All 5 cardboard box locations

Cat owners know all too well that a cardboard box can provide insatiable enjoyment to their cats. When you explore the city in Little Kitty, Big City, there are a number of boxes that can be jumped in.

Recommended Videos

By jumping into five distinct cardboard boxes, players will earn the “If I Fits, I Sits” achievement from their Cat-chievements page. For the most part, the boxes are pretty easy to spot and don’t take a lot of puzzle solving. But one in particular can be easily missed if you’re not looking hard enough while exploring Little Kitty, Big City.

All cardboard box locations in Little Kitty, Big City

Here are the five marked locations for cardboard boxes in Little Kitty, Big City.

Tanuki

So does Tanuki live in there? Screenshot by Dot Esports.

There is a cardboard box in the corner of the area where you meet and help Tanuki, one of the 15 animals you’ll meet in Little Kitty, Big City. This one can be easily missed if you rush to help Tanuki and get teleported to the other side of the gate first.

Grocery

Don’t disturb Mayorrrr. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Another cardboard box inside the street market, behind where the cat Mayorrrr is sitting. The street market is located on the northern side of the city.

Convenience Store

My feets are cold. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The next three boxes are all in the southern part of the city, meaning you’ll need to deliver 25 Shinies to the Crow first before you can reach them. To find the first of them, head to the convenience store across from the Gecko store. There’s a cardboard box in the center of the convenience store, up on a freezer.

Apartment building entrance

What’s the rent like? Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Directly across the street from the convenience store, you’ll find a cardboard box next to the entrance of an apartment building.

Gated off section near factory entrance

Finally, a challenge. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The final cardboard box is the least obvious one. Head to the ramp entrance to the large factory-like building in the southwest section of the map.

Hop on the bed of the red truck to your right, then use the boxes on the truck to hop up on the awning that runs along the length of the ramp. Follow the ledge all the way around and drop down into the gated area, where the last box is.

While there, dive into the trash can to find a sword, which can be used to complete the Killer Kitty achievement. You can also climb up the pipes in this gated area to find one of the elusive soccer balls for the Back of the Net achievement.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more