Little Kitty, Big City ‘If I Fits, I Sits’ guide: All 5 cardboard box locations

Look for all five cardboard boxes scattered around town.
Image of Scott Robertson
Scott Robertson
Published: May 13, 2024 01:28 pm

Cat owners know all too well that a cardboard box can provide insatiable enjoyment to their cats. When you explore the city in Little Kitty, Big City, there are a number of boxes that can be jumped in.

By jumping into five distinct cardboard boxes, players will earn the “If I Fits, I Sits” achievement from their Cat-chievements page. For the most part, the boxes are pretty easy to spot and don’t take a lot of puzzle solving. But one in particular can be easily missed if you’re not looking hard enough while exploring Little Kitty, Big City.

All cardboard box locations in Little Kitty, Big City

A map of the city in Little Kitty, Big City, showing five placemarkers where each cardboard box can be found.

Here are the five marked locations for cardboard boxes in Little Kitty, Big City.

Tanuki

Cardboard box near Tanuki in Little Kitty, Big City.
So does Tanuki live in there? Screenshot by Dot Esports.

There is a cardboard box in the corner of the area where you meet and help Tanuki, one of the 15 animals you’ll meet in Little Kitty, Big City. This one can be easily missed if you rush to help Tanuki and get teleported to the other side of the gate first.

Grocery

Cardboard box in grocery store in Little Kitty, Big City.
Don’t disturb Mayorrrr. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Another cardboard box inside the street market, behind where the cat Mayorrrr is sitting. The street market is located on the northern side of the city.

Convenience Store

Cardboard box in the convenience store in Little Kitty, Big City.
My feets are cold. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The next three boxes are all in the southern part of the city, meaning you’ll need to deliver 25 Shinies to the Crow first before you can reach them. To find the first of them, head to the convenience store across from the Gecko store. There’s a cardboard box in the center of the convenience store, up on a freezer.

Apartment building entrance

Cardboard box near apartment building entrance in Little Kitty, Big City.
What’s the rent like? Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Directly across the street from the convenience store, you’ll find a cardboard box next to the entrance of an apartment building.

Gated off section near factory entrance

Cardboard box near factory entrance in Little Kitty, Big City.
Finally, a challenge. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The final cardboard box is the least obvious one. Head to the ramp entrance to the large factory-like building in the southwest section of the map.

Hop on the bed of the red truck to your right, then use the boxes on the truck to hop up on the awning that runs along the length of the ramp. Follow the ledge all the way around and drop down into the gated area, where the last box is.

While there, dive into the trash can to find a sword, which can be used to complete the Killer Kitty achievement. You can also climb up the pipes in this gated area to find one of the elusive soccer balls for the Back of the Net achievement.

Read Article Little Kitty, Big City Fruit Fall guide: How to make a human slip on a banana
A black cat, wearing a peeled banana hat, sits on a wooden deck with a banana in his mouth.
Category: Little Kitty, Big City
Little Kitty, Big City
Little Kitty, Big City Fruit Fall guide: How to make a human slip on a banana
Rachel Samples Rachel Samples May 13, 2024
Read Article Little Kitty, Big City Rub-a-dub-dub!: All rubber duck locations
cat and rubber duck in little kitty big city
Category: Little Kitty, Big City
Little Kitty, Big City
Little Kitty, Big City Rub-a-dub-dub!: All rubber duck locations
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton May 13, 2024
Read Article This surprising wholesome hit has already sold 100K copies—and you should jump in
A black cat, the main character of Little Kitty, Big City, sits squinting while a brown raccoon stares at him from behind.
Category: Little Kitty, Big City
Little Kitty, Big City
This surprising wholesome hit has already sold 100K copies—and you should jump in
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter May 13, 2024
Scott Robertson
VALORANT lead staff writer, also covering CS:GO, FPS games, other titles, and the wider esports industry. Watching and writing esports since 2014. Previously wrote for Dexerto, Upcomer, Splyce, and somehow MySpace. Jack of all games, master of none.