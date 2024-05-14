Little Kitty, Big City: All fish locations and where to find them

Your cat loves fish in Little Kitty, Big City, which is no surprise. There’s a few to find in the city, and each one offers a huge benefit to the furry feline.

Give credit to your cat in Little Kitty, Big City; after falling out of a window and plummeting many feet, it gets back up and is intent on getting back home. A large requirement of this requires your ball of fur to find and feast on fish.

Doing so is more than a fun past-time for the cat, so let’s breakdown everything we know about fish in the title.

How many fish are in Little Kitty, Big City?

Little Kitty, Big City has four Fish to track and chow down on. Each fish gives an increase to climbing stamina, helping you to complete the main story, and you need to locate every single one.

The first fish is part of Little Kitty, Big City‘s opening hour, but the remaining food is scattered around the city like fish out of water—literally in one case.

Every fish location in Little Kitty, Big City

1) Fish location 1

The starter Fish. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first fish is a compulsory part of progressing in Little Kitty, Big City. Early on, Crow asks you to bring 25 Shinies in exchange for a fish. Scamper around the city and climb in bins, and you should have 25 Shinies in no time. Give them to Crow, and it gives you a fish to eat and allow you to climb vines for the first time.

2) Fish location two

Fish number two. Screenshot by Dot Esports Fish number two location on map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first proper Fish you need to go out of your way to find is located in the northwest region of the map. Once you reach the location, you encounter an innocent fisherman enjoying his habitual hobby. You’re a cat, though, and you’re in need of fish.

What you need to do is wait for him to get a bite—indicated by exclamation marks above his head—and he reels in his catch. He temporarily rests his rod to one side and the fish falls. Seize this opportunity to run over to it and scoff the lot.

Note: You only get one fish from this method. He’s evidently not a good fisherman.

3) Fish location three

Fish number three. Screenshot by Dot Esports Fish number three location on map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With more stamina in the bag, you’re now capable of getting the third fish—protected by a mean gardener. I say mean, but we are trying to steal their fsh—but it’s a cat-eat-fish world after all. Head to where the cat head indicates on the map screenshot above, and near the base of the building, you should see crates stacked on top of each other next to a vending machine.

From here, you should instinctively know which crates to climb and which vines to ascend to get you to the rooftop. Once you are there and see the gardener, climb the vines to the right of them, hop over, and pull the switch to turn off the water for their hose. They can’t hose you anymore, so head back into the garden, jump into the open window, and devour the fish like your life depends on it.

4) Fish location four

Fish number four. Screenshot by Dot Esports Fish number four location on map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The fourth and final fishy is in the convenience store located south. This one is quite easy as you need to walk up to the main door, enter, approach the fan from the side to pull it away from the aisle, an you can jump up onto the icy shop window point above to consume your final big boost of stamina-increasing fish goodness.

That’s it! All four fish eaten and enjoyed by your cat. Now that you have boundless energy and a full stomach, go and sniff out a bagel, find every rubber duck, and take out your cute aggression on old bird nests.

