Little Kitty, Big City: How to find Ramune the bird

There are multiple ways of having fun, as our feline friend in Little Kitty, Big City, and occasionally catching birds by sneaking up on them to get feathers is one of them.

Another cat friend in Gecku’s store, while snuggling a human on the floor, asks you to catch a yellow-colored bird called Ramune. The yellow bird is masquerading as Gecku and flying around the neighborhood. The yellow bird also fills an entry into your Meet Animals quest in Catchivements.

Here’s the exact location of Ramune in Little Kitty, Big City.

Where is Ramune the bird in Little Kitty, Big City?

The exact location for Gecku’s Store. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ramune is soaring high near the building opposite Gecku’s store in Little Kitty, Big City. You can’t catch the bird while it is in the air, so you will need to follow it until it lands on the surface. Ramune will slowly land near a soft drinks truck near the cafe tables, so keep your distance from her and wait for the perfect opportunity.

If you’ve been catching blue birds you have a leg up as the strategy is the same for Ramune. Once the yellow bird lands, slowly sneak up on them using your stealth. Set the jump paws on the bird, and press pounce. Then, you can simply sit back and watch it in slow motion as your cat jumps and catches the bird to complete the quest.

Gotcha, you little Gecku wannabe. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Tip: The last thing you want is to ruin your jump by people coming to pet your adorable face. So, make sure the pavement is clear and nobody will ruin your perfect timing.

If the performance pressure gets on your head, and you miss the bird in your go, don’t sweat it. Just move away from the location, and the bird should land again on the pavement, giving you another chance at catching it and completing the quest.

After catching Ramune and reporting it back to Gecku’s store to your cat friend, it’ll teach you Making Muffins emote as your reward.

