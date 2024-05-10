Little Kitty, Big City: All bones locations and how to get past the dogs

In Little Kitty, Big City, there will be many obstacles in your way as you search for fish and try to find a way home—and the loudest and most annoying are the dogs that block your path.

These dogs prevent your little kitty from fully exploring the big city by blocking access to key areas of the map. The relieving news is that these dogs will not hurt the kitty in any way, but they will bark and scare you until you’re able to find a bone that will permanently distract them, allowing you to pass by in Little Kitty, Big City.

How to find all the bones and get past the dogs in Little Kitty, Big City

All bone and dog locations. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are three dogs blocking paths in Little Kitty, Big City, meaning there are also three bones that need to be found and given to them.

The first dog you meet is next to the Crow that wants you to collect 25 Shinies, but this isn’t the first dog you’ll give a bone to.

Next to the construction yard

Hard hat recommended. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first bone and dog are in the northern part of the city.

After talking to the Crow, head to the construction site by meeting and helping the Tanuki, which will introduce the fast travel system. After you’re teleported to the other side of the fence, head into the construction yard. Grab the Construction Hat so the worker won’t bother you, then go through the crawl space to a small area where the bone will be.

Take the bone back through the construction area entrance, then make a left and head down the alleyway. Place the bone in the dog’s dish and collect the hat behind them.

Behind the park, near the fisherman

You can see the bowl from here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To reach the next two bones, you’ll need to give 25 Shinies to the Crow to get your first fish and unlock the area behind him. After speaking to Dad Duck and unlocking the map, take the path to the right and follow it all the way down until you spot the bone on your right behind a tree.

The dog bowl is immediately next to the bone after you pick it up, which will allow you to navigate between the two parts of the city much easier now.

Behind the convenience store, next to some pipes

That explains the pipe breakage. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Return to Duck Dad and instead go left this time, past the arcade. At the street, turn left to go past the convenience store, then turn left again. You should be behind the very first dog that barked at you. Head through the crawl space to the right and grab the bone next to the exposed pipes.

Go back through the crawl space and put the bone in the dog bowl. All three dogs will now be distracted and satisfied, and you’ll earn the Give a Dog a Bone achievement.

