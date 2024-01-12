The 2024 League of Legends season officially started a couple of days ago, but Riot Games is already introducing a hotfix update in the form of Patch 14.1 B.

Season 14 of League began on Wednesday, Jan. 10 with the launch of Patch 14.1. The devs ushered in a new era for the MOBA by making massive tweaks to the Summoner’s Rift map, Baron and Rift Herald updates, and a plethora of item changes.

Shortly after the release of the latest update, League’s lead gameplay designer Matt “Riot Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison shared on Jan. 11 that the team is “pretty happy with how the patch has landed.” But the devs are still slated to drop a B-patch soon that “isn’t intended to fix everything that is weak or strong, but mainly tackle the big outliers.”

Here’s what we know so far about League Patch 14.1 B.

When will League Patch 14.1 B go live?

Phroxzon said the hotfix update is set to drop roughly 18 hours after he shared the post on Twitter/X last night. Thus, League Patch 14.1 B should go live around 4pm CT on Jan. 12.

Though he didn’t provide all of the specific numeric buffs and nerfs in this update, Phroxzon did post a list of some of the champions and items that are expected to be adjusted in the micropatch.

Champion changes in LoL Patch 14.1 B

Buffs and nerfs on the way. Image via Riot Games

Buffs

Corki

Ezreal

Lux

Naafiri

Zac

Zed

Nerfs

Aphelios

Fizz

Gwen

Kayle

LeBlanc

Singed

Taric

Teemo

Item changes in LoL Patch 14.1 B

Buff

Essence Reaver

Heartsteel

Hubris

Profane Hydra

Ravenous Hydra

Stridbreaker

Tiamat

Nerfs

Collector

Hextech Rocketbelt

Stormsurge

Titanic Hydra

Trailblazer

This article will be updated as we learn more information about League Patch 14.1 B.