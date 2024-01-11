What is Stormsurge in League of Legends? New LoL AP mage item, explained

For the 2024 season, Riot Games introduced a whole collection of new items to League of Legends that could shake up the meta for both solo queue and competitive play, including a shocking new AP item called Stormsurge.

Calling upon the power of the skies, Stormsurge is one of the many new legendary items added to the game, meant for AP mages who are looking for even more burst damage as they rain fire and brimstone upon their unfortunate enemies on Summoner’s Rift.

With a price just under 3,000 gold, this could be a great addition to your final build as you climb the ranks on the revamped Summoner’s Rift.

How to build Stormsurge in LoL

The calm before the storm. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Stormsurge only needs two different components but does require a whopping 950 extra gold to complete the build. All in all, the item costs about 2,900 gold, but the specific items needed are as follows:

Hextech Alternator (300 gold) Amplifying Tome (400 gold) Amplifying Tome (400 gold)

Aether Wisp Amplifying Tome (400 gold)

950 gold

Stormsurge gives a whopping 100 ability power, 10 magic penetration, and five percent movement speed and has a unique set of passives that helps it stand out among the rest of the new AP damage items that have been thrown together by the developers this year.

Stormsurge charges up for success

A shocking revelation. Image via Riot Games

Stormsurge’s first passive is called Stormraider, which is activated when you deal an equivalent of 35 percent of an enemy champion’s maximum health in damage. This will inflict Squall on the opponent, while also granting you 25 percent bonus movement speed for two seconds, spread out with a 30-second cooldown.

Squall is Stormsurge’s second passive and brings a devastating effect when applied to an opposing player. Two seconds after applying Squall to an enemy champion, you will strike that target with a lightning bolt from the sky, dealing (120-260 for melee / 90-195 for ranged) magic damage based on level, plus (40 percent for melee / 30 percent for ranged) bonus AP magic damage.

If the targeted champion is killed before being struck with the lightning bolt, you will instead emit a massive lightning field that shocks all enemy champions around you, dealing the same amount of damage while awarding you 30 gold.