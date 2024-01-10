What is Luden’s Companion, LoL’s newest mage item?

Ever since 2015, the Luden’s item line in League of Legends has maintained relevancy in both the solo queue and professional scenes. In the game’s newest season, Luden’s Companion is ready to continue the tradition as the latest AP mage item to grace the shop on the Summoner’s Rift.

Luden’s Companion is the successor to Luden’s Echo and Luden’s Tempest, becoming the third item in its history with the name. The new item was added along with a whole armory of new content in League‘s fourteenth season, including massive terrain changes, new Void creatures, and huge shifts to the meta.

How to build Luden’s Companion in League

Magical guns, locked and loaded. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Luden’s Companion is a new legendary item in League of Legends. Unlike Luden’s Tempest, this item costs about 200 gold less and deals 10 more AP damage, but no longer grants extra magic penetration.

This item is also no longer a magical staff, but is actually a gun of some kind. As a result, it has a revamped version of the Luden bonus passive that should be familiar to veteran summoners as they load onto the Rift for a match. Luden’s Companion costs 3,000 gold in total to create, but the full item build path for requires you to buy the following:

Lost Chapter (Items + 350 gold) Amplifying Tome (400 gold) Sapphire Crystal (300 gold)

Hextech Alternator (Items + 300 gold) Amplifying Tome (400 gold) Amplifying Tome (400 gold)

800 gold

Luden’s Companion gives you 90 ability power, 20 ability haste, and 600 mana, and should be used by a variety of AP mages that need some extra poke and wave clear to their kits.

Best champions and situations to use Luden’s Companion

Since Luden’s Companion has a similar passive to other Luden’s items, most control and artillery mages will want to buy this item so they can maximize their poke in lane against other champions, while also ensuring that they have enough widespread damage to take out larger waves of minions while farming up throughout a game.

Champions like Lux, Orianna, Viktor, and Xerath will want to build Luden’s Companion, especially because item components like Lost Chapter and Hextech Alternator will help provide extra mana and damage in the early stages of a match, while the full item will be good for clearing waves and poking targets in the mid-to-late game.