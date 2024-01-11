What is Hubris in LoL? New AD assassin item, explained

In League of Legends, solo queue and casual mode enjoyers are bound to run into players who are far too confident for their own good. In season 14, Riot Games has even added a new item called Hubris that will further boost egos with a statue on Summoner’s Rift.

Developers have revamped the item system in League for 2024 by removing Mythic items and adding a ton of new content for players to explore, from significant map terrain changes to new items to wield and even new neutral monsters to conquer for you and your team’s gain.

Hubris will be a big addition for assassin champions who have been searching for more tools to eviscerate their squishy targets. And with a statue to commemorate your successes, you’ll be able to brag about your accomplishments to friends and foes alike.

How to build Hubris in LoL

Stay humble… or don't.

Hubris is a new legendary item in League that was added for season 14, boasting a couple of new passives for assassin-based champions. With two necessary item components and an extra 900 gold to boot, the full build for Hubris is as follows:

Serrated Dirk (Items + 300 gold) Long Sword (350 gold) Long Sword (350 gold)

Caulfield’s Warhammer (Items + 150 gold) Long Sword (350 gold) Long Sword (350 gold) Glowing Mote (250 gold)

900 gold

Hubris will give the player 60 attack damage, 15 ability haste, and 18 lethality right at purchase, and also has the Ego and Eminence passives to add even more striking power when you finally dive into the backline to eliminate your targets.

Arrogance never looked so good

A monument to your strength.

Excessive pride or self-confidence is the definition of hubris, and on Summoner’s Rift, Hubris allows players to revel in their own dominant strength with a statue next to their base thanks to a passive called Ego. When the item is purchased, a bronze statue of the champion in question will appear near the team’s fountain. With every takedown, this statue will upgrade its statue rank and change color.

The following passive, Eminence, applies a unique effect where any time a player finds a takedown against an enemy champion within three seconds of damaging them, they will be given 10 bonus attack damage for 60 seconds. This bonus is also increased once per Status rank, which means the more kills you get, the stronger this passive will become.