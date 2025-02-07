After your hectic time attempting to get into Trosky Castle in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, getting access to the castle makes things much easier. However, not everything is perfect inside its walls, and the Trosky Chamberlain shares that there are demons hidden here.

If you’re willing to speak with the Chamberlain despite how he treated you, he’ll share that there are demons he wants you to remove from the castle. These demons have been here for a long time, and a handful of people are starting to notice them. He doesn’t want the entire castle to go into madness and asks that you speak with these individuals before dealing with the demons. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete Demons of Trosky in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

All Demons of Trosky tasks and steps in Kingdom Come 2

Speak with those who encountered the devils to know where to start your investigation. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You need to speak with three people about where the demons are coming from within Trosky Castle: Manyeta, Bertha, and the castle blacksmith. They can point you toward where these demons are appearing in Kingdom Come 2, and then you can sprinkle those locations with holy water, cleansing them.

Bertha is the easiest to track down in the kitchen area on the castle’s south side. She has a heavy request from you: cleanse the Maiden side of Castle Trosky, the north side, and clean out the area by sprinkling water at fireplaces under the moonlight. You’ll have to wait for darkness to finish that portion, but you’ll be able to speak with the other characters before moving forward.

The next person who can tell you about the demons is the castle blacksmith, Osina. He’s outside the tower where you spoke with Bertha. He’ll tell you to check out the opposite side of the castle, in the guard arena, because of how terrible the smell is from that direction. He believes you’ll have better luck cleaning out that area to remove the demons.

Finally, track down Manyeta, a cook in the Maiden portion of the tower. You can find her close to where you speak with Otto von Bergow. She’ll tell you a similar story to what Bertha told you, only she wants it done in the Crone tower, where Bertha works. This is also a task you’ll have to do during the nighttime in Kingdom Come 2.

How to banish devils in Kingdom Come 2

After speaking with the three witnesses about their interaction with the demons, the time has come to face those devils and drive them back. You’ll want to complete the task for Osina first; you’ll be able to do that by heading to the south side of Trosky Castle and making your way toward the guard arena. The lower area next to the arena is the guard’s outhouse. You’ll have to approach the toilets to cleanse the demons hiding there.

However, you’ll return to Osina, and he’ll recognize his mistake and send you to another location. After the second visit to a different bathroom, you can talk to him about it. You can choose to move on from his help and focus on cleaning the fireplaces in the Maiden and Crone towers. For this portion, you’ll need to wait until nine o’clock to begin the rest of your investigation.

Cleanse the fireplaces in both towers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The locations you want to visit in the Maiden and Crone towers with fireplaces are the dining rooms, bedrooms, and kitchens. These are the same buildings where you speak with Bertha and Manyeta, and you won’t have to go too far to track them down.

When you’ve finished the five fireplace locations in both towers, wait until morning to track down the Chamberlain to report your progress. He’ll thank you for your time cleansing the castle of demons, but he revokes your freedom to roam around the castle without guards stopping you in Kingdom Come 2.

