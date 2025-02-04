Shortly after your introduction to Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, you and your loyal dog, Mutt, are separated from one another. You’ll have to make your way to reunite the pair of you, and that means retracing your steps to where you lost him.

You can do this during your time early in the game, but I recommend completing it before you work on the Wedding Crashers quest, which is a part of the main story. Tracking down Mutt brings the two of you together again, allowing you to level up the Houndmaster skill, a potent ability you can use to your advantage in and out of combat. You can start looking for Mutt in the similarly named side quest. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete Mutt in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

All Mutt tasks and steps in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Return to where you were hurt to see if Mutt is still nearby. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Your journey to track down begins shortly after you begin the game, when you and Hans have parted away from each other. You can set out anywhere you like, but you can quickly track down Mutt by heading west of Troskowitz, the city where you start. The path leading you west of town is the fastest way to return to where Mutt could be, and you can pick up his trail.

As you get closer to this area, the region might be more familiar to you as it’s where you and Hans initially escaped the bandits who attacked you. Keep on the path as much as you can, and when you arrive at the marker, there’s going to be a Vagabond standing over the dead bandit that was killed during your escape. How you deal with the Vagabond is up to you, but we fought him before investigating the area.

Retrace your steps to find Mutt. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After this encounter, to the right of the dead bandit is an animal, and it’s a good lead that Mutt was likely in the area. Unfortunately, it doesn’t yield much, but it points you toward the Herbswoman, Hozhena, who healed and helped you after your encounter with the bandits.

Talk to the Herbswoman to see if she knows anything about Mutt. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find Bozhena’s hut not too far away, along the path you walked to reach this location. When you get there, one of the questions you can ask her is what happened to your dog. Like retracing your steps, Bozhena doesn’t have many answers for you. Instead, more questions, but she points you in two directions: the Wagoners’ Inn and Fisherman. She suggests these two locations to help you track down Mutt, as he might have gone feral in the forest.

Checking the Inn and Fisherman for Mutt

You can visit two locations to learn where Mutt might have gone. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Checking both locations is a good idea to help narrow your search for Mutt. The closest one to Bozhena’s hut is Wagoners’ Inn, north of Zhelejov. If you’ve already visited this location at least once, you can choose the fast travel option, but you’ll still have to make it there on foot. When you get there, speak with Innkeeper Lawrence. If it’s during the daytime, he’ll be wandering around the inn, or he might be inside it if he’s tending to small tasks.

One of the options you can ask him is about Mutt, and he’ll say that there was a shepherd from Kopanina who talked about wolves and a wild dog attacking his sheep. He’ll give you directions to where you can speak with the shepherd. On top of that information, he shares how he’s heard tales about wild dogs wandering in the forest but not an exact location.

It’s the best lead you have so far to track down Mutt and the most concrete evidence to track him down. Given these details, you could still go to the fisherman to discuss Mutt or focus on the shepherd. Talking with the shepherd is a better idea for those who want to spend the shortest time on this task. However, having more details is always good, and we’ll be making our way to the fisherman north of Wagoners’ Inn.

Speak with the fisherman about the wolves. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you reach the fisherman’s area at Vidlak Pond, he provides further evidence that you need to speak with the shepherd. If it doesn’t have fins or scales, he’s not interested in it. While it might have been a long journey, it does unlock this fast travel point for you, and you’re closer to talking with the shepherd.

Talking to the shepherd about Mutt

Speak with the shepherd about a wild dog hanging around wolves. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The fastest way to reach the shepherd is by making your way to Tachov and then heading north. The pathway straight through town can lead you to the shepherd, bringing you one step closer to finding Mutt and reuniting the two of you.

When you reach the herds, speak with Herdsboy Siegfried, who should be wandering around this area. The waypoint marker does follow you, so you shouldn’t have to hunt him down. Siegfried confirms that an odd wolf was in the pack attacking his herd, as it looked smaller and had a strange fur color. Before you investigate whether it was Mutt, he offers to give you his stupidest ram, Ignatius, if you’d like to use bait. You don’t have to do it, but if you do, you can find the ram nearby and lead him to the spot to ambush the wolves up the hill to the east from the herds.

Ambush the local wolves to see if Mutt is with them. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you take Ignatius with you, find him in the herd. He’ll be the ram following you because Siegfried handed you a carrot. You can chat with him on the way to the ambush spot. When you get there, take the carrot from your inventory and drop it on the ground before you dash over the bushes, waiting for the wolves to show up.

When you reach the hiding spot and lurk there, an hour passes by in-game, and the wolfpack attacks the sheep. You should be able to dash to Ignatius and save him before he becomes a meal to the wolves. There is a wild dog amongst them, but unfortunately, it’s not Mutt, and you have to return to Siegfried to report what happened. Hopefully, you can take out at least one wolf to turn in to Siegfried. You can try taking them all out, but they might run away. Siegfried does reward you for it, and you can also choose to lie to him if you’d prefer.

Unfortunately, the adventure did not result in you finding Mutt. Siegfried then suggests you speak to the local gamekeeper, who might know about wild dogs roaming the area. You can find him to the southeast of Vidlak Pond.

Finding the Gameskeeper

Speak with the Gamekeeper wife to begin tracking him down. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you reach the Gamekeeper’s hut above Vidlak pond, he won’t be around, but his wife and son are there. When you speak to the wife, she informs you that he’s gone missing and has been gone for some time. Something could have happened in the forest, and you’ll need to track him down if you want answers about Mutt. This starts the Lackey side quest, which is required to find Mutt.

Speak to the gamekeeper after completing Lackey to learn where to find Mutt. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After completing Lackey and saving the gamekeeper, he’s more than willing to speak with you. There’s an option to talk about your missing dog, and he’ll tell you that a pack of wolves to the west of Semine has been troubling the local lord. He provides a location where you can find the pack. However, before you head there, rest, heal, and have plenty of protection on you as you’re about to get into a fight with the wolfpack.

Saving Mutt from the wolfpack

Head to the west of Semine to find Mutt. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The location is quite a trek from where you spoke with the gamekeeper, but it can go faster if you’ve visited Semine at least once and can fast travel there. After you arrive, head west of the town and into the hills. You’ll reach a forested area, and then comes the tricky part of tracking down the wolves to find Mutt.

From the first marker, continue west down the path and look for a dead deer on the ground. It’ll make it easier to track down the wolfpack and figure out where you can find their lair. From this location, go down the path and head northwest, where you can find another deer carcass.

Find the dead deer to keep track of the wolves. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you reach the second deer carcass, follow the path and a cutscene plays out. Here, you’ll find Mutt, who has been with a wolfpack this entire time. However, now that you’ve arrived, he chooses to leave the pack, and the two of you have to fight off as much as the pack as you can. Alternatively, you can run from the location, but taking out the wolves yields more rewards.

From here, you can now use Mutt throughout the rest of your campaign in Kingdom Come 2. It also gives you the chance to level up the Houndmaster skill, and you can do this by giving Mutt commands during combat or taking care of him during your adventure. Keep track of his obedience meter in the character menu, which you can increase by praising him, aiding him in combat, and regularly feeding him.

