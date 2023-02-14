It's not too difficult once you know how.

Hogwarts Legacy is filled with all kinds of different side quests, with some harder to complete than others, usually, because they require players to think outside the square to complete puzzles.

Rescuing Rococo is one of those side quests. Agnes Coffey, a character located in Bainburgh, tells you her beloved pet Niffler has run away and asks you to find and retrieve it. But while it sounds simple, it involves a puzzle some players may find difficult to solve.

Here’s everything you need to know to start and finish the Hogwarts Legacy quest, including where to find Agnes, what the prerequisites are, and how to solve the puzzle, find Rococo, and bring it back to her.

Where to start Rescuing Rococo side quest in Hogwarts Legacy

Rescuing Rococo becomes available after completing The High Keep, a main quest. You’ll also need to have completed ‘The Elf, The Nab-Sack, And The Loom’ quest and obtained the nab-sack to finish it, which happens relatively early on in the story as a part of a main quest.

To initiate it, head to Bainburgh in Manor Cape and speak to the local shop owner, Agnes Coffey. You can find her exact location on the world map in the image below.

How to solve the Find Rococo block puzzle in Hogwarts Legacy

Before you can solve the block puzzle and find Rococo, you’ll need to head over to Henrietta’s Hideaway, the location where it all happens. It’s a castle that can be found in the location pictured below. Head to the right side to find a stairway leading to the hideaway’s entrance.

You can also complete two other quests, ‘The Hippogriff Marks The Spot’ and ‘Solved By The Bell,’ at this location—both of which can be done simultaneously, so it’s worth picking them up before starting.

Once inside, you’ll see two platforms, one which has a cube sitting on it, and one that doesn’t. The key to solving the puzzle is finding and placing a second cube on the other platform.

To do that:

Cast Incendio on the base of the statue on the left, revealing the second cube

Cast Wingardium Leviosa to move and place the cube on the left platform

Cast Incendio on the left cube

Cast Glacius on the right cube

The door behind the cubes will open if you’ve done it correctly. Head inside, defeat or avoid the Ashwinder Executioner and Ashwinder Rangers, and make your way to the stairwell on the left.

Follow the stairs up to the second level, turn right, defeat or avoid the Ashwinder Ranger, and head left behind it. This will lead you to a moving floor with an enemy behind. Cast Arresto Momentum to stop the floor from moving, and cross it.

Turn left, head down the stairwell on the left into a room filled with more Ashwinder enemies, defeat them, then cast Revelio to find another enemy hidden behind a secret door, which will open as you approach it.

Defeat that enemy, and the others that come, enter the room, pick up the Solved By The Bell treasure map, then cast Incendio on the barrels on the floor to expose another cube, Wingardium Leviosa to pick it up, then head upstairs with it, walking through another secret door in the process, and tossing it into the room below.

Before dropping down yourself, look ahead and you’ll see a second cube sitting on a raised level on the opposite side. Cast Accio to drag it forward, and drop it down into the room below too.

It’s time to complete another puzzle by doing the following steps:

Cast Wingardium Leviosa on the first cube and place it on the platform on the right

Cast Wingardium Leviosa on the left cube and place it on the platform on the left

Cast Leviso on the left cube

Cast Incendio on the right cube

If you’ve done it correctly, the door behind will open. You’ll find Rococo in the room behind it. Grab him with the nab-sack, then return to Agnes Coffey to complete the Hogwarts Legacy quest. Not too bad in the end, right?