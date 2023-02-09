Aside from the main questline that’s packed with Harry Potter lore, you’ll have tons of side quests that will gradually unlock as your progress through the story and learn additional spells in Hogwarts Legacy. One of the side quests you’ll find when roaming around the Astronomy Wing is Heodiana’s puzzle that starts with Sophronia Franklin.

Since this side quest has a couple of prerequisites and even gets more complex as you progress, here’s a complete guide that tackles the prerequisites for Herodiana’s puzzles, and how to start and complete this quest in just a couple of minutes.

How to start Herodiana’s puzzles in Hogwarts Legacy

To start Herodiana’s puzzles in Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll first need to complete two side quests to learn Accio and Depulso. Both of these spells are learned relatively early on. The quest is started after you talk to Sophronia Franklin. The NPC should be located in front of the Charms Classroom Floo Flame.

If you don’t see the NPC, you’ll need to pay a visit to Professor Sharp and complete the quest for Professor Sharp’s Assignment one that tasks you with obtaining and using Focus, Maxima, and Endurus Potions. After you completed that, you’ll learn how to cast Depulso.

Once you’ve absorbed the essentials and understand how to cast both Accio and Depulso, use Floo Flame to get to the Charms Classroom in the Astronomy Wing. Just outside the classroom, you’ll see an NPC called Sophronia Franklin. Talk to the NPC and start the quest.

How to complete Herodiana’s puzzles in Hogwarts Legacy

Once you have the quest, head down the stairs to the ground floor of the Defence Against the Dark Arts Tower. There, south of the Transfiguration Courtyard. Once you get to the entrance to the Heodiana Hall, use Depulso on the middle block of the red wall to reveal the entrance.

Enter the Hall of Herodiana and use the Depulso spell to solve the first puzzle and push two movable blocks from one side of the room to the other. Climb the blocks and reach the chest that will have a new outfit for you.

For the second puzzle, you want to use Depulso to move the block against the wall and then use Accio to pull the block to the line of blocks. Jump onto the blocks and to the platform to find your next chest.

For the final puzzle, use Accio to pull the blocks to the south wall and then use Depulso to push the blocks to the switch. Then back to Accio to bull the block to the north wall and climb up that wall. After that, cross over the blocks to the other ledge, press the switch, and use Accio to move blocks first to the east wall and then to the north wall. Once you’ve successfully completed all these steps, you should be able to jump onto the blocks and climb the wall to find your final chest to loot.