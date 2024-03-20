How to get and use the Arc-12 Blitzer in Helldivers 2

Depending on your Helldivers 2 status and how much of the battle pass you’ve completed, the Arc-12 Blitzer may be the last weapon you get. But does that mean it’s worth it?

Here’s how to unlock and use the Arc-12 Blitzer in Helldivers 2.

How to unlock the Arc-12 Blitzer in Helldivers 2

Is Arc damage worth it? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Arc-12 Blitzer is one of the Cutting Edge Warbond weapons and will set you back 370 Medals. This doesn’t sound like much compared to completing the entire Helldivers Mobilise! battle pass, but you’ll have to grind for hours to get the Arc-12 Blitzer, and it’s not even worth it.

It may seem like it’s worth your time and money to purchase the Cutting Edge battle pass, but the reality is that only two items are worth it in the entire battle pass. These are the G-23 Stun and the LAS-16 Sickle.

Are these stats worthy to become the meta? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Joining the powerful list of Helldivers 2 shotguns, the Arc-12 Blitzer damages multiple enemies at once, as long as they’re close together. Purely considering damage per bullet, the Blitzer seems just as powerful as the SG-225 Breaker, but its slow mobility, low fire rate, and inability to pierce through armor make it less desirable than other Warbond weapons.

Helldivers 2: Is the Arc-12 Blitzer worth it?

Wait until level 15 and use the Arc Thrower instead. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Arc-12 Blitzer definitely isn’t worth it. You can directly compare it to its support weapon counterpart: The Arc Thrower. You may want to keep a Stratagem slot open for artillery strikes, one-shotting support weapons, and the Supply Pack rather than the Arc Thrower. If you want arc damage, however, the Blitzer isn’t suitable over the Arc Thrower.

Hold off on spending your Medals to buy stronger weapons, rather than wasting your non-refundable Medals on a weapon that is mediocre at best. It’s fire rate is incredibly slow, making it utterly useless against the Terminid as they quickly overwhelm you with Bug Breaches (I’m looking at you, Hunter).

Even worse, the Blitzer gives you slow mobility, making it difficult to move out of the way of incoming fire or melee attacks from both factions. Diving doesn’t do much to save you from melee attacks, especially on the Terminid side.

Make life a little easier with the G-23 Stun. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The only real way to use the Blitzer is to combine it with the overpowered G-23 Stun (costing 85 Medals) from the Cutting Edge battle pass. It is better to use this weapon in mid-range battles even though it’s sold as a shotgun. The Cutting Edge shotguns are somewhat harder to master than other battle pass weapons, making the Blitzer not worth your time or effort. We all know this weapon won’t become meta anytime soon.

While the Arc-12 Blitzer is stronger against the Automaton than the Terminid due to its 250 arc damage, there are better weapons you can use across the two factions. Weapons like the Breaker, Sickle, Scorcher, and Diligence are viable against both factions, regardless of your chosen difficulty level.

