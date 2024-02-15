How to get and farm Knickknack Vouchers in Granblue Fantasy Relink

One of the many new consumables you can obtain in Granblue Fantasy Relink‘s endgame are Knickknack Vouchers, and you’re naturally going to want a lot of them.

Knicknack Vouchers are extremely useful for the endgame since they can be used to transmute some of the best Sigils in Granblue Fantasy: Relink. You can’t find these vouchers as quest rewards or enemy drops, though. The only place you can get them from is Siero’s Knickknack Shack (clue’s in the name) and, much like certain enemy materials (like the Sequestered Mane and Vitality Hoof), Siero will trade you the vouchers for treasure items in your possession.

While there are plenty of different items you can exchange for the vouchers, more valuable ones naturally earn you more of them, and you may be cautious about giving away items you’ll need for things like weapon upgrades down the line. Thankfully, there’s a simple method of earning lots of vouchers.

Best farming method for Knickknack Vouchers in Granblue Fantasy Relink

Is Siero the secret MVP of the game? Screenshot by Dot Esports

All you need to do to easily farm Knickback Vouchers is repeat the quest Assault Formation at the Quest Counter. It may not be the only quest you can earn treasure items from, but it’s a reliable source of two high value items: Machine Units and High Grade Scraps. Not only can you earn a lot of Knickknack Vouchers for trading them in, but the quest drops them in abundance as well.

Assault Formation is an Extreme level quest, which are among Granblue Fantasy: Relink‘s more difficult challenges. You’ll need to make quite a bit of progress into Chapter Ø, the post-game chapter, before you unlock Extreme quests, so be sure to use that time and experience to build up your party and strengthen them.

As for the Assault Formation quest itself, if you’ve managed to reach Extreme difficulty, it shouldn’t be too much of a hassle as long as you properly prepare. Relink honestly doesn’t get truly difficult until you unlock Maniac level quests. In fact, you can even make use of Assist Mode and the AFK farm strategy if you’d rather do something else while the game grinds the items for you.