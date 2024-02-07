How to get and farm Vitality Hoof in Granblue Fantasy Relink

Finding Vitality Hoof in Granblue Fantasy: Relink mostly depends on luck, but you can also trade valuable items for it at Siero’s. It’s a key endgame item needed for Awakening some weapons, so it’s important to know how to get it.

How to farm Vitality Hoof from quests in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Furycane at the start of the fight. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The only quest that gives Vitality Hoof as a reward in Granblue Fantasy: Relink is “The Saga Continues: Wind” at the Maniac level, where you fight Furycane. It’s a Drop Item, so it might randomly drop after winning. I got mine with an S+ rating and by finishing one Side Goal. It’s unclear if a higher rating boosts the chance of getting it, but it’s worth doing your best just in case.

People farming items similar to Vitality Hoof, like Silver Wolf Clovis, have said these boss drop items have low drop rates, sometimes only getting them after 10 tries. I got mine on my second try, though my party was much stronger than needed and we finished the fight in under five minutes. If you’re struggling to get it and you can wait, this might work for you too. Farm Mastery Points to strengthen your party, then come back to fight Furycane more easily.

If battling Furycane feels too tough, consider swapping a utility Sigil for Firm Stance. This Sigil helps you resist the pushing and pulling of the tornadoes Furycane uses, making it easier to get through the Overdrive and Bloodlust parts of the fight.

Buying Vitality Hoof from Siero

It could be worth the trade. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

After completing “The Saga Continues: Wind” for the first time, Vitality Hoof becomes available in the Dalia Badges section of Siero’s Knickknack Shop, specifically under the Gold Dalia Badges tab. You can trade five Gold Dalia Badges for one Vitality Hoof. Gold Dalia Badges, which you earn from Quick Quests online, are rare, but trading them for the Hoof guarantees you get it without having to farm repeatedly. If you’re not into grinding and just need one Vitality Hoof, this could be your best option.