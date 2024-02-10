How to get Sequestered Mane in Granblue Fantasy Relink

In Granblue Fantasy: Relink, you need certain materials to raise the level cap on weapons. For some weapons, to raise the cap to level 150, the blacksmith requires a very rare material called Sequestered Mane.

Much like the Fortified Hearth, Sequestered Mane is a legendary drop you’re not going to get your hands on until well into the endgame. Even then, it’s simple to find but difficult to farm, so here’s our advice on where and how to get your hands on it in Granblue Fantasy: Relink.

All quests that drop Sequestered Mane in Granblue Fantasy Relink

Literally, no other quest rewards you with this material. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sequestered Mane in Granblue Fantasy: Relink can be obtained in one of two ways; clearing the Saga Illustrated: Crystal quest, or from Siero’s Knickknack Shack via trade.

There are only two ways to obtain Sequestered Mane to upgrade your weapons, with the first option being via the Saga Illustrated: Crystal quest. This is a Maniac-level boss quest that pits you against Managamr, the giant, ice wolf you fought in Chapter Five. Aside from being at an extremely high difficulty level, the Sequestered Mane also isn’t a guaranteed drop: it’s random.

You can boost your chances of Sequestered Mane dropping from the quest by earning a high rank, as you’ll receive more treasure chests this way. Your quest rank revolves mainly around time: try to beat the boss as quickly as possible. Be aware you can’t use the AFK Farm trick since Assist Mode is disabled for Maniac quests.

Managamr has a weakness against Earth so be sure to bring at least one character who possesses Earth elemental attacks and skills. There are three of them in Granblue Fantasy: Relink—Eugen (one of your starting party members), Cagliostro, and Siegfried—and any one of them should do, provided you’ve leveled them up appropriately and equip them with good weapons and Sigils.

Make sure you have a healer with you too; some of Managamr’s attacks are difficult to avoid, especially when it’s in its sleeker Speed form. I’d personally recommend bringing Katalina since aside from possessing a healing skill, she can still rack up plenty of damage and has another skill that can grant temporary invincibility to the whole party.

How to get Sequestered Mane without completing a quest

If you really don’t want to fight Managamr over and over again, there is an alternative solution. Siero’s Knickknack Shack will trade you all the Sequestered Mane you want, but just one of them costs five Gold Dahlia Badges. You can only get the badges from Quick Quests, and they’re random drops too unless you use a Gold Dalia Voucher.

No matter which approach you take, you’ll need to dedicate a lot of time to farming, so I hope you love Granblue Fantasy: Relink‘s combat or have some co-op buddies to keep you company.