How to get Fortified Hearth in Granblue Fantasy Relink

Fortified Hearth is an important item for unlocking higher weapon levels and starting weapon awakening in the final stages of Granblue Fantasy: Relink, especially Cagliostro’s. But, like many endgame treasures, getting one is all about luck and being willing to play the same quest many times until you find it.

All quests that drop Fortified Hearth in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

The only quest you can farm it. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

“The Saga Continues: Earth” on Maniac mode is the only quest in Granblue Fantasy: Relink where you can get Fortified Hearth, but it’s a random drop. This quest is a Boss fight against the colossal Excavallion. The fight is longer than most because you have to climb its legs to reach the cores, but you’ll often get thrown off, causing you to slide back and start over. After breaking the core, you still face a tough fight against its crystal core.

The best strategy for this quest is to bring a lot of DPS characters to quickly deal with the crystal core in the fight’s second half. If you have a good Ascension weapon you’ve started awakening, you might only need to go through the battery destruction process once or twice.

You can’t do anything specific to make sure the Fortified Hearth item drops or to boost your chances of getting it. In my experience, it took five tries to get one Fortified Hearth, and all those attempts ended with an S++ rank. So, even a perfect score doesn’t seem to promise a better drop, but it does give you more chests at the end of the fight. So, aim to finish the quest as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Since it’s a Maniac quest, you can’t use Full Assist Mode to AFK farm it. If you want to farm it without being active, you’d need to set up a macro or some other program to control your character, which is tricky on a PC and probably not doable on a console without a lot of technical know-how. My advice is to just embrace the grind.

How to get Fortified Health without completing a quest

Alternatively, if you want to avoid that aforementioned grind, you can trade five Gold Dalia Badges for one Fortified Hearth at Siero’s Knickknack Shack, but then you’ll need to grind for those badges instead. To be honest, I hate the Excavallion fight so much that I’ve traded Gold Dalia Badges for Fortified Hearth before. I probably shouldn’t have, but the grind was too much for me.