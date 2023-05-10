Disney Dreamlight Valley is one of the most popular life simulation titles on the market and the game continues to average nearly 2,000 concurrent players per day.

Although the game has been successful, many players are beginning to wonder when the title will become free to play as it was initially slated to be. Currently, Disney Dreamlight Valley requires a $29.99 fee to take part in its early access state.

If you’re curious about when Disney Dreamlight Valley will be free to play, here’s everything we know so far.

When will Disney Dreamlight Valley be free to play?

It has been confirmed that Disney Dreamlight Valley will be a free-to-play experience when it officially launches after its early access period. Unfortunately, outside of 2023 being the target window for this official release, there have been no updates regarding when Disney Dreamlight Valley will be free to play.

Image via Gameloft

Gameloft revealed its Disney Dreamlight Valley roadmap in January, which contains information about future updates until Summer. These included: the release of Mirabel and Olaf in February, Simba and Nala in April, and we can expect to see the secrets behind the Pumpkin House revealed in “Early Summer.”

Related: How to find Red Bromeliad in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Past these updates, Gameloft lists Multiplayer, Characters, Realms, Clothing, Motifs, Decorations, and Furniture as “More to come in 2023.”

Unfortunately, this roadmap doesn’t contain info regarding the full release of the hit life sim, but if Gameloft continues to be punctual with updates, we can expect to see Dreamlight Valley become free to play sometime this year.

Until then, it’s going to set you back $29.99 to play the game.