How to make Cupid in Infinite Craft

If you need more love-related items in Infinite Craft, you may want to make Cupid. The god of love, affection, and attraction is quite easy to make; all you need is a Planet, a bit of Fog, and, of course, plenty of Love.

Cupid recipe in Infinite Craft

Love, Fog and Venus. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make Cupid in Infinite Craft, combine Love and Venus. Making either of these things is very easy. Fog is a combination of Smoke and Water, while Venus is a Planet with Fog. Here’s the shortest recipe I could find:

Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2 Result Earth + Wind = Dust Dust + Earth = Planet Fire + Wind = Smoke Smoke + Water = Fog Planet + Fog = Venus Venus + Fog = Love Love + Venus = Cupid

Fun Cupid combinations in Infinite Craft

Playing around with Cupid isn’t all that exciting. Most of the time, when you combine Cupid with anything, you’ll get Love or Heart. Still, I did manage to figure out a few decent combinations you might find interesting. Here they are: