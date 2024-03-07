Category:
How to make Cupid in Infinite Craft

If you need more love-related items in Infinite Craft, you may want to make Cupid. The god of love, affection, and attraction is quite easy to make; all you need is a Planet, a bit of Fog, and, of course, plenty of Love. 

Cupid recipe in Infinite Craft

Infinite Craft Cupid full recipe
Love, Fog and Venus. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make Cupid in Infinite Craft, combine Love and Venus. Making either of these things is very easy. Fog is a combination of Smoke and Water, while Venus is a Planet with Fog. Here’s the shortest recipe I could find:

Ingredient 1Ingredient 2Result
Earth+Wind=Dust
Dust+Earth=Planet
Fire+Wind=Smoke
Smoke+Water=Fog
PlanetFog=Venus
Venus+Fog=Love
Love+Venus=Cupid

Fun Cupid combinations in Infinite Craft

Playing around with Cupid isn’t all that exciting. Most of the time, when you combine Cupid with anything, you’ll get Love or Heart. Still, I did manage to figure out a few decent combinations you might find interesting. Here they are:

Ingredient 1Ingredient 2Result
Cupid+Cupid=Heart
Cupid+Swamp=Mosquito
Cupid+Divorce=Marriage 
Cupid+Coral=Coraline
CupidWine=Dionysus
Cupid+Drunken=Stupid (That’s just mean)
Cupid+Mars=Valentine
Cupid+Tree=Cherry
Cupid+Flower=Rose
Cupid+Witch=Love Potion
Cupid+Quicksand=Stuck
Cupid+Japan=Geisha
Cupid+Family=Home
Cupid+Knight=Chivalry
Cupid+Steampunk Plant=Steampunk Cupid
Cupid+Cold=Snowman
Cupid+Poppy=Sleep
Cupid+Mafia=Mobster
Cupid+Headache=Heartache
Cupid+J-RPG=Dating Sim
Cupid+Mordor=Gollum
Cupid+Hawaii=Aloha
