What is Nitro in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 3?

In Chapter Five, season three of Fortnite, there’s a vast Wasteland region with some unique characters commanding chaos throughout the area. These characters also introduced a mysterious substance known as Nitro that you can find all around the map.

When you gain the Nitro effect, everything becomes pretty fast and furious, which means there’s a good chance you don’t know all of the effects this special buff activates. Here’s what you need to know about Nitro in Fortnite.

What does Nitro do in Fortnite?

Nitro helps you become pretty unstoppable. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Nitro grants both players and vehicles various special buffs that last for a short period of time. It basically enhances many different areas of gameplay ranging from smaller boosts like slowing your stamina consumption to bigger ones like making you immune to fall damage.

Depending on how you get Nitro, you may either experience this buff for a short period of time or have it permanently for the entire round. There are both temporary and permanent forms of the Nitro buff.

Temporary forms of the Nitro buff that last a short period of time before expiring include:

Permanent forms of the Nitro buff that last as long as you retain the associated items are:

Whenever the Nitro buff is active, your player icon in the top left corner has a special glowing Nitro ring around it. There’s also a Nitro bar in the bottom left corner, which means you have multiple ways to see how long is left before the effect runs out or if it’s permanent.

Vehicles are a lot stronger while infused with Nitro. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All Nitro effects in Fortnite

Nitro grants slightly different effects depending on whether it’s applied to players or vehicles. Overall, this item is essentially a helpful buff that boosts just about all aspects of gameplay in Fortnite, but here are all of the exact effects that are activated when you enter the Nitro state.

For vehicles that have the Nitro buff, you experience:

Increased driving speed

Buffed power for attached vehicle mods

Explosive ramming power

Decreased fuel consumption

For players with the Nitro buff, you experience:

Increased reloading speed

Enhanced movement speed

Immunity to fall damage

Buffed ramming power that allows you to tear through buildings

Decreased stamina consumption usage

You need to gain the Nitro effect to complete many different quests, like those in the Jumpstart quest series and the Welcome to the Wasteland quest series. Even outside of quests, this effect can be immensely helpful, so make sure you’re on the hunt for Nitro whenever you’re playing.

