How to use Flaming Boost Hoops in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 3

A new season of Fortnite is upon us, and that means new Quests to keep us busy, with one of the tasks being to use Flaming Boost Hoops. If you want to know how to do this easily, we’ve got you covered.

Fortnite‘s new season adds the Wasteland to the map, which is located between Mount Olympus and Pleasant Plaza, with a range of new features—and Flaming Boost Hoops are a great way to travel across the map quickly.

If you want to tick off this Quest nice and early, read our guide below so you can grab the XP in a single game to help you fly through the battle pass.

How to use Flaming Boost Hoops in Fortnite

Plenty to find. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Flaming Boost Hoops are a new addition in Fortnite chapter five, season three and you can find them across the Wasteland area in the southern portion of the map.

The easiest place to find Flaming Boost Hoops is around the Nitrodome, which has two at each end of the building, as well as several on the roads nearby—and there are also plenty of vehicles you can jump in.

You don’t need to be in a vehicle to use Flaming Boost Hoops, however, and you can travel through them on foot. This also counts towards the overall Quest to use them, so you can complete the Quest in a single match.

I advise getting a vehicle, if you can, because the Nitrodome and new POIs are very popular shortly after the launch of Fortnite Chapter Five, season three, particularly in locations where you can earn Medallions.

