A loading screen earned in Fortnite chapter five, season 3.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Fortnite

How to use Flaming Boost Hoops in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 3

Hot Wheels.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|
Published: May 24, 2024 07:17 am

A new season of Fortnite is upon us, and that means new Quests to keep us busy, with one of the tasks being to use Flaming Boost Hoops. If you want to know how to do this easily, we’ve got you covered.

Recommended Videos

Fortnite‘s new season adds the Wasteland to the map, which is located between Mount Olympus and Pleasant Plaza, with a range of new features—and Flaming Boost Hoops are a great way to travel across the map quickly.

If you want to tick off this Quest nice and early, read our guide below so you can grab the XP in a single game to help you fly through the battle pass.

How to use Flaming Boost Hoops in Fortnite

The Fortnite map in chapter five, season three with a location marked.
Plenty to find. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Flaming Boost Hoops are a new addition in Fortnite chapter five, season three and you can find them across the Wasteland area in the southern portion of the map.

The easiest place to find Flaming Boost Hoops is around the Nitrodome, which has two at each end of the building, as well as several on the roads nearby—and there are also plenty of vehicles you can jump in.

You don’t need to be in a vehicle to use Flaming Boost Hoops, however, and you can travel through them on foot. This also counts towards the overall Quest to use them, so you can complete the Quest in a single match.

I advise getting a vehicle, if you can, because the Nitrodome and new POIs are very popular shortly after the launch of Fortnite Chapter Five, season three, particularly in locations where you can earn Medallions.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to mod vehicles in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 3
The Machinist and her car in Fortnite
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to mod vehicles in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 3
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly May 24, 2024
Read Article How to get all the Medallions in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 3
Cover art for Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 3 Wreaked
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to get all the Medallions in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 3
Rijit Banerjee Rijit Banerjee May 24, 2024
Read Article How to damage opponents while infused with Nitro in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 3
Nitro Splash in Fortnite.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to damage opponents while infused with Nitro in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 3
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır May 24, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to mod vehicles in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 3
The Machinist and her car in Fortnite
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to mod vehicles in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 3
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly May 24, 2024
Read Article How to get all the Medallions in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 3
Cover art for Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 3 Wreaked
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to get all the Medallions in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 3
Rijit Banerjee Rijit Banerjee May 24, 2024
Read Article How to damage opponents while infused with Nitro in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 3
Nitro Splash in Fortnite.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to damage opponents while infused with Nitro in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 3
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır May 24, 2024
Author
Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Professional writer since 2014. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications.