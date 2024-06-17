Many daily challenges in Fortnite ask you to visit specific spots around the map to perform certain actions. One such quest asks you to search containers at Megalo Depot or Estate Station in Fortnite.

When you get this daily challenge, it’s a decently easy one to finish, but it’s best to start working on it immediately since you might have to do some traveling for it. Here’s how to search containers at Megalo Depot or Estate Station in Fortnite.

Search containers at Megalo Depot or Estate Station in Fortnite, explained

Any container you find and open around the right areas counts. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To search containers at Megalo Depot or Estate Station in Fortnite, you need to locate and open a total of three containers across both locations. These containers can be chests, ammo boxes, or produce boxes.

You can open all three containers at one location or venture to both to get the quest done. All you need to do for this quest is open a total of three containers, so you can finish this task in whatever way works best for you.

Megalo Depot Fortnite location

Megalo Depot is located near the far south end of the map, right in between Brutal Beachhead where Megalo Don often lurks and Redline Rig where the Machinist sometimes hangs out.

It’s easy to accidentally wander into Brutal Beachhead instead. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

This location is quite close to Brutal Beachhead, so for this quest, you need to make sure you’re at Megalo Depot and not Brutal Beachhead. It’s a Landmark rather than a main POI and the name of this region is displayed in the bottom left corner as soon as you enter.

Estate Station Fortnite location

The Estate Station is way up north right near Lavish Lair. If you head slightly south from Lavish Lair, there’s a train station a short distance away from the gates, which is the spot you’re after.

It’s a small area, but it has enough containers for this quest. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

This quest isn’t the only time you’ll be tasked with venturing out to explore certain areas. Some other tasks like this one you may encounter ask you to visit both Cliff Houses and The Other Windmill, search containers at Lil Dirty Dock or Coastal Columns, venture to Oasis Pool locations, and survive seconds in the Nitrodome.

