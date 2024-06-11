Forgot password
How to survive seconds in the Nitrodome in Fortnite

Survive the chaos to get rewards.
Kacee Fay
Published: Jun 11, 2024 09:41 am

Working through daily challenges is essential if you want to earn XP and claim battle pass rewards in Fortnite. One of the many daily quests you might face asks you to survive seconds in the Nitrodome.

The Nitrodome is one of the busiest and most chaotic locations around the map. Hanging around it can be quite dangerous, and it’s usually pretty packed, so here’s how to survive seconds in the Nitrodome in Fortnite.

Survive seconds in the Nitrodome in Fortnite

Surviving the Nitrodome in Fortnite to battle Ringmaster Scarr.
If you survive the Nitrodome for long enough, you can battle Ringmaster Scarr for loot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete the survive seconds in the Nitrodome quest in Fortnite, you need to hang around the Nitrodome location for a total of 60 seconds without dying. This location is run by the Ringmaster Scarr and is covered with traps, making staying alive a tricky task.

The best way to finish this task is to find a spot to hide somewhere within the Nitrodome. It’s usually a pretty popular spot packed with players hoping to claim Ringmaster Scarr’s Mythic car, Medallion, and Boom Bolt, so hiding away until the quest completes is the most reliable way to ensure you get it done. If you don’t hide away, you might end up in a tough fight and perish before the quest is done.

The middle of the Nitrodome arena is where all the traps and chaos take place. It’s best to stay away from this area unless you’re in a car equipped with vehicle mods, although you can always find a few cars and vehicle mod boxes around the arena, which means you can finish this quest in a car instead.

If you aren’t sure where this location is, you can find the Nitrodome near the middle region of the map just south of Restored Reels. It’s a main POI rather than a Landmark, so you can always find this spot marked by name on your map. It also always has Ringmaster Scarr’s Medallion marker on it since she’s the only boss who never moves around the map.

The location of the Nitrodome marked on a map in Fortnite.
It’s a pretty central location. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

You can head to the Nitrodome immediately to complete this quest or venture to this location later in the match. The Nitrodome is generally most busy early on, but if you want a shot at Ringmaster Scarr’s loot, you must be one of the first players to get there. If you only want to get this quest done, heading there later in the match is the best option.

