All Oasis Pool locations in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 3

An important location you need to venture to for many different quests in Fortnite is an Oasis Pool. There are a few different Oasis Pools you can visit around the map and it’s important to know where they are so you can travel to them as needed.

When you have quests involving visiting these spots, they’re usually not marked on your map, which means it’s completely up to you to track them down. These locations can be pretty tricky to find if you don’t know what you’re looking for, so here are all the Oasis Pool locations in Fortnite Chapter Five, season three.

Fortnite Oasis Pool locations

You’ve got options. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

There are five different Oasis Pools you can visit in Fortnite, all of which are located near the south end of the map. All of the Oasis Pools you can visit around the map are as follows:

One is located slightly southwest of the Nitrodome where you can battle Ringmaster Scarr.

of the where you can battle Ringmaster Scarr. One is right between the Brutal Beachhead area Megalo Don often visits and the Redline Rig location where you may run into the Machinist.

the area Megalo Don often visits and the location where you may run into the Machinist. One is slightly south of Redline Rig and just west of Lil Dirty Dock .

of and just of . One is right at the border that separates Mount Olympus from the overall Wasteland region near the southeast corner of the map.

that separates from the overall region near the corner of the map. One is slightly east of the Nitrodome.

Every Oasis Pool is a small bright blue body of water around the size of a pond or lake. They’re all found around the Wasteland region, which means you must venture to the south area of the map to track them down.

Regardless of which Oasis Pool you venture to, submerging yourself in the water is incredibly useful since it has restorative qualities. As long as you’re fully floating in an Oasis Pool, your health and shields continuously replenish until full.

Visiting an Oasis Pool is an important Jumpstart quest and a week two quest for Chapter Five, season three. These locations have already been important to venture to many times and will likely be the targets of various quests throughout the season.

You can spot them from far away since the water is a brighter blue than regular ponds and lakes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Outside of quests, knowing where to find Oasis Pools can still be quite helpful if you find yourself running low on health and shields. A quick dip in the water can be life-saving, especially if you’re working on a tough Wastelander Challenge.

