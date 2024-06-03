How to visit both Cliff Houses and The Other Windmill in Fortnite

There are many unique locations you can travel to around the map in Fortnite and quests often ask you to venture to a couple of them. One daily quest tasks you with visiting both Cliff Houses and The Other Windmill.

The locations you need to visit are oftentimes marked on the map, but this particular one is tricky since neither spot is. Figuring out where these spots are can be tough because of this, so here’s how to visit Cliff Houses and The Other Windmill in Fortnite.

Visit both Cliff Houses and The Other Windmill in Fortnite

The Cliff Houses can be easy to miss. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To visit both Cliff Houses and The Other Windmill, you need to venture to both locations one time. The only requirement for this quest is that you visit both spots once, so you can either travel to each one in the same match or visit both spots in separate matches.

For this quest, all you need to do to finish the task is officially enter both Landmarks. It can sometimes be tricky to determine when you’re actually visiting a Landmark, so always look for the pop-up in the bottom left corner that appears as soon as you enter any major POI or Landmark. You can also check your quest progress to see if either location has been checked off if you think you may have missed the pop-up.

Since these spots are located quite far apart, it’s a good idea to grab a Mythic car or regular car you can apply vehicle mods to before venturing out to tackle this quest if you’re determined to visit both spots within the same round.

Fortnite Cliff Houses location

The Cliff Houses are located directly west of Mount Olympus and straight north of Redline Rig. This smaller area is a Landmark rather than a main POI, which is why it can be tricky to find.

It’s an easy spot to miss. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Most Landmarks are decently easy to notice once you’re in the right area, but this one can be tricky to distinguish. The Cliff Houses are a few small structures surrounded by lots of windmills sitting on the edge of a cliff. There’s one main building that seems to be the primary Cliff House, while the other structures are smaller and scattered around the area.

Fortnite The Other Windmill location

The Other Windmill is located up near the far northwest end of the map, just northeast of Grim Gate and southwest of Lavish Lair. There have been quite a few different windmill Landmarks you can visit around the map throughout the seasons like The Windmill, The Wreckmill, and The Other Windmill, which can make finding this one confusing.

Luckily for players, The Other Windmill is the only one in this area, which makes it easy to spot once you get in the right region. The Other Windmill sits up high on a cliff overlooking the River Styx surrounding The Underworld and Grim Gate.

You have to head up north for this one. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

After visiting both locations, you get to claim 1,000 XP. You might also get even more XP for your efforts depending on if this is one of your three daily challenges and if you also have a Wastelander Challenge active while working on this task.

