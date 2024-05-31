Daily quests in Fortnite oftentimes ask you to venture to specific locations around the map. One such task asks you to visit both The Wreckmill and Lavish Lair.

Recommended Videos

Many major locations you need to visit are marked by name on the map, but others like The Wreckmill aren’t, which makes them particularly tricky to locate. Here’s how to visit both The Wreckmill and Lavish Lair in Fortnite.

How to visit The Wreckmill and Lavish Lair in Fortnite

There are way too many windmills in Fortnite. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To visit both The Wreckmill and Lavish Lair in Fortnite, you need to travel to both locations. For this quest, you can either visit both in one match or circle back to whichever location you miss later on.

Many other daily quests ask you to perform various actions at the specified locations. For this one, though, all you need to do is venture into the location enough to see the name of it pop up in the bottom left corner of the screen. If you’re unsure whether you’ve officially visited it, you can check your progress on the Quests page to see if it counted or not.

Fortnite Wreckmill location

The Wreckmill is located just south of the Nitrodome in the very bottom middle region of the map. This is also an essential location to visit when you’re working on the Welcome to the Wasteland quests since you have to talk with Jones here.

Jones is waiting to talk with you here. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

There are quite a few different windmill locations around the map, which is why this one can be tricky to find. It’s also both a Landmark and a Wasteland Landmark rather than a main named location, which means it’s sort of a secret spot until you discover it yourself.

Fortnite Lavish Lair location

Lavish Lair is a main location in Fortnite, which means it’s marked by name on the map and can be found up north. There’s a good chance you’ve visited this spot many times since it’s been around for a while and is one of the main POIs.

You can’t miss it. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

If you aren’t familiar with Lavish Lair, it’s a great spot to stock up on loot before you attempt to fight bosses for Mythic weapons, Medallions, and Mythic cars. I’ve frequently seen both Megalo Don and the Machinist drive around this area, which means you can easily grab some loot from Lavish Lair and then get to work fighting them.

After visiting both spots, you’ll earn 1,000 XP for your efforts. You’ll also earn 15,000 more XP if you haven’t completed three daily quests yet, so it’s certainly worth finishing this one.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more