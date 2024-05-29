There are all kinds of notable locations you can visit in Fortnite for powerful items and important quest tasks. One quest asks you to search containers at Wasteland Landmarks, which can be tricky to complete if you don’t know where to find them.

The Welcome to the Wasteland quests start your journey in Chapter Five, season three, and finding containers at Wasteland Landmarks is a crucial task in this series. To get this one done, you need to know how to search containers at Wasteland Landmarks in Fortnite.

Search containers at Wasteland Landmarks in Fortnite

There are lots of Wasteland Landmarks you can choose to explore. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To search containers at Wasteland Landmarks for the Welcome to the Wasteland quest series in Fortnite, you need to find and open 10 containers at these locations. You can open chests, ammo boxes, and produce boxes to make progress in this task.

It doesn’t matter whether you open all 10 at the same spot or venture around to multiple Wasteland Landmarks. This task can also be completed in just one match or over the course of a few matches depending on how long it takes you to find enough containers to open.

Opening containers is the easy part of this quest, but actually locating Wasteland Landmarks can be tricky. Luckily for gamers, there are many different ones you can choose from.

Wasteland Landmarks locations in Fortnite

In total, there are 17 Wasteland Landmarks you can venture to and explore to find containers. The locations of all these spots are as follows.

One north of Sandy Steppes.

One north of the Nitrodome.

One east of the Nitrodome.

Three in between Sandy Steppes and the Nitrodome.

Four south of the Nitrodome and between Brutal Beachhead and Redline Rig.

One south of Redline Rig.

Three in between Redline Rig and Brawler’s Battleground.

Three south of Mount Olympus.

They’re all over the south end of the map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

These spots all have at least a couple of containers you can claim loot from for this task. Most of them also have vehicles and vehicle mods you can apply, which makes them great places to loot early on if you want to work on enhancing a vehicle.

The loot you find at Wasteland Landmarks around the map is pretty solid, which helps you gear up so you can go take on bosses for Mythic weapons and Medallions. They’re all located fairly close to where the bosses usually spawn, which gives you the perfect means to quickly grab loot and start battling them right after.

Successfully searching a total of 10 containers at Wasteland Landmarks earns you 15,000 XP. This is quite a lot for fairly low effort, so make sure you get this one done if you’re hoping to claim more battle pass rewards.

