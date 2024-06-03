One of the many daily quests you might come across in Fortnite asks you to search containers at Lil Dirty Dock or Coastal Columns. This task is easy enough to finish once you figure out where these two spots are located.

There are all kinds of unique locations you can visit around the map. The names of many spots are only revealed once you’re already at the location, which can make finding them tricky. This is the case for this specific task, so here’s how to search containers at Lil Dirty Dock or Coastal Columns in Fortnite.

Search containers at Lil Dirty Dock or Coastal Columns in Fortnite

You get XP and the loot you claim along the way for completing this task. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To search containers at Lil Dirty Dock or Coastal Columns, you need to find and open a total of three containers across both locations. This includes chests, ammo boxes, and produce boxes.

For this quest, you can freely choose whether you want to only visit one location or venture to both spots. You can open all three containers at just one spot or open a couple at one and the last one at the other.

Regardless of which method you want to use to complete this task, you have to start by locating and traveling to one of these two Landmarks.

Lil Dirty Dock Fortnite location

Lil Dirty Dock is located near the very southeast corner of the map. It’s in between Redline Rig where you can battle the Machinist and Brawler’s Battleground.

Way down south. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

This small dock is right by the very edge of the map, which means you have to loot and get going pretty fast to avoid getting caught in the storm. It’s a great spot to find gear, though, as it has lots of containers to open and an NPC you can hire.

Coastal Columns Fortnite location

You can find Coastal Columns near the very west end of the map. It’s west of Pleasant Piazza and is made up of a lot of ancient stone architecture, which makes it decently easy to spot from far away.

Coastal Columns is pretty far away from the main POIs in Chapter Five, season three, which generally makes it easier to search for this task. This area does have a lot less loot than Lil Dirty Dock, but it should always have the three containers you need to get this quest done as long as other players don’t open them before you.

It’s pretty far away from most of the action. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

If you’re planning to loot at both spots within the same match for this task, you’ll want to grab either a Mythic car or a regular one you can equip with vehicle mods. Without a car, getting from one of these Landmarks to the other takes quite a long time. You also might consider stopping along the way to loot containers at Wasteland Landmarks if you still have this quest to work on as part of the Welcome to the Wasteland quest series.

Once three containers have been searched, you get to claim 1,000 XP for your hard work.

