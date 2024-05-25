Fortnite Title image
All NPC locations in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

New visitors in the Wasteland.
Published: May 25, 2024 09:08 am

Fortnite Chapter Five, season three has officially dropped, and it’s time to uncover the hidden gems scattered across the island: the NPCs. With every new season, a host of new characters are added who reward you with special items like weapons and gear—and lore—to keep you hooked.

Finding these NPCs can be a tedious task, especially with the ever-evolving landscape of the game. To make things easier, we’ve taken the liberty of mapping out all NPC locations in Fortnite Chapter Five, season three, and listed what they offer to you.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3: All NPC locations

Fighting the Machinist in Fortnite.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 12 NPCs scattered across the Wasteland, each offering different items to purchase. Below, we’ve marked the locations of the NPCs and what they offer in the game.

Edition NumberNameLocationItems and Services
01Peelosopher BananocratesRestored ReelsPatch Up Service (100 Gold)
Shield Bubble Jr (120 Gold)
02Triage TrooperInside the watchtower on the Grand GlacierMedic Specialist (Service)
Harbinger SMG (300 Gold)
03CenturionOn the small island across Lavish LairSupply Specialist (Service)
Hammer Pump Shotgun (300 Gold)
04 CerberusGrim GateDuel Reward: Mythic Gatekeeper Shotgun
05Vengeance JonesNext to the railway near Redline RigThunderburst SMG (300 Gold)
Shield Bubble JR (120 Gold)
06RustSandy SteppesCombat Shotgun (300 Gold)
Nuka Cola (125 Gold)
07OscarClassy CourtsDuel Reward: Oscar’s Mythic Frenzy Auto Shotgun
08HopePleasant PlazaTactical Assault Rifle (300 Gold)
Shockwave Grenade (100 Gold)
09PeabodyNitrodomeHammer Pump Shotgun (300 Gold)
Repair Torch (25 Gold)
Nitro Splash (100 Gold)
10Brite RaiderBrutal BeachlandBoom Bolt (300 Gold)
Repair Torch (25 Gold)
11 ArtemisMount OlympusScout Specialist (Service)
Harbinger SMG (300 Gold)
12RuckusOn the beach between Brawler’s Battlegrounds and Redline RigHeavy Specialist (Service)
Boom Bolt (300 Gold)

Most important NPCS in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

If you prioritize survival and thrive as a lone ranger, Oscar’s Mythic Frenzy Auto Shotgun could be useful in Fortnite. Head to Oscar at the Classy Courts and defeat him in a duel to claim this weapon and begin your path of victory. 

Fighting the Machinist in Fortnite.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Next up, Hope is another top NPC worth visiting for her Tactical Assault Rifle. Every NPC offers a range of weapons and services for purchase, tailored to different playstyles and inventory needs. Depending on what you’re lacking, paying these characters a visit could give you the edge you need in Fortnite Chapter Five, season three.

