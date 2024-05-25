All NPC locations in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

Fortnite Chapter Five, season three has officially dropped, and it’s time to uncover the hidden gems scattered across the island: the NPCs. With every new season, a host of new characters are added who reward you with special items like weapons and gear—and lore—to keep you hooked.

Finding these NPCs can be a tedious task, especially with the ever-evolving landscape of the game. To make things easier, we’ve taken the liberty of mapping out all NPC locations in Fortnite Chapter Five, season three, and listed what they offer to you.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3: All NPC locations

Gotta find them all. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 12 NPCs scattered across the Wasteland, each offering different items to purchase. Below, we’ve marked the locations of the NPCs and what they offer in the game.

Edition Number Name Location Items and Services 01 Peelosopher Bananocrates Restored Reels Patch Up Service (100 Gold)

Shield Bubble Jr (120 Gold) 02 Triage Trooper Inside the watchtower on the Grand Glacier Medic Specialist (Service)

Harbinger SMG (300 Gold) 03 Centurion On the small island across Lavish Lair Supply Specialist (Service)

Hammer Pump Shotgun (300 Gold) 04 Cerberus Grim Gate Duel Reward: Mythic Gatekeeper Shotgun 05 Vengeance Jones Next to the railway near Redline Rig Thunderburst SMG (300 Gold)

Shield Bubble JR (120 Gold) 06 Rust Sandy Steppes Combat Shotgun (300 Gold)

Nuka Cola (125 Gold) 07 Oscar Classy Courts Duel Reward: Oscar’s Mythic Frenzy Auto Shotgun 08 Hope Pleasant Plaza Tactical Assault Rifle (300 Gold)

Shockwave Grenade (100 Gold) 09 Peabody Nitrodome Hammer Pump Shotgun (300 Gold)

Repair Torch (25 Gold)

Nitro Splash (100 Gold) 10 Brite Raider Brutal Beachland Boom Bolt (300 Gold)

Repair Torch (25 Gold) 11 Artemis Mount Olympus Scout Specialist (Service)

Harbinger SMG (300 Gold) 12 Ruckus On the beach between Brawler’s Battlegrounds and Redline Rig Heavy Specialist (Service)

Boom Bolt (300 Gold)

Most important NPCS in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

If you prioritize survival and thrive as a lone ranger, Oscar’s Mythic Frenzy Auto Shotgun could be useful in Fortnite. Head to Oscar at the Classy Courts and defeat him in a duel to claim this weapon and begin your path of victory.

Best weapon for survival. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Next up, Hope is another top NPC worth visiting for her Tactical Assault Rifle. Every NPC offers a range of weapons and services for purchase, tailored to different playstyles and inventory needs. Depending on what you’re lacking, paying these characters a visit could give you the edge you need in Fortnite Chapter Five, season three.

