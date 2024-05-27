Where is Oscar in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 3?

If you want to get your hands on Oscar’s Auto Frenzy Shotgun in Fortnite, you have to find his place and take it from him.

Unlike other traditional NPCs in Fortnite Chapter Five, season three, Oscar doesn’t provide any services to you. Instead, you can only challenge him to a duel, and if you win the fight, he drops his Auto Frenzy Shotgun as a reward. Even though he isn’t a Wasteland Warrior with a Medallion, he has a Mythic weapon. You should aim to fight him early in the match to secure a great shotgun and increase your chances of getting a Victory Royale.

Where can you find Oscar in Fortnite?

Here is where you’ll find Oscar in Fortnite. Remix by Dot Esports

Oscar is inside the southernmost mansion in Classy Courts in Fortnite. He usually spends his time on the balcony, relaxing under the sun, or roams the mansion while playing with his blades. He’s not hostile like other bosses, and he’ll only fight you once you give him a challenge by talking to him.

You won’t get his weapon if you eliminate him directly without challenging him to a duel. Thus, always talk to him first and shoot at him after the challenge begins. Even though Classy Courts isn’t a popular hot drop, the gunfire might invite unwanted attention from nearby players, and they might interrupt your fight to catch you by surprise. To prevent this, make sure to loot the mansion thoroughly and get ready for a potential altercation.

Oscar’s aim isn’t that good, so don’t be afraid to shift your focus toward other players and finish them before killing the Tiger. He fights you with his shotgun but isn’t afraid to pull out his pickaxe if you get too close to him during the fight. Likewise, if you try to cheese Oscar by exploiting his inability to excel in long-range fights, he throws Clingers at you, which deal explosive damage. So, it’s best to fight him at medium range using shotguns or SMGs to kill him efficiently.

Is Oscar’s Auto Frenzy Shotgun weapon good in Fortnite?

Kinda agree with you there, Oscar. Screenshot by Dot Esports The shotgun hits hard. Screenshot by Dot Esports He’s very determined to win the duels. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two Mythic shotguns in Fortnite this season, and Oscar’s Auto Frenzy Shotgun is a viable option for players who like to spray and pray. The weapon has eight shots in its chamber and has a very long reloading time, but if you can land at least four shots on the enemy, they should be done for. If you want to use it accurately at a medium distance, the weapon has significantly less recoil and a red dot sight to help you get those crisp headshots, making it a must-have gun in your matches.

