Many quests in Fortnite ask you to find and use specific items around the map. One such task involves restoring health or gain shields with Slurp Cactus, which can be tricky if you don’t know what this plant is or where to find it.

Recommended Videos

You get a substantial amount of XP for finishing this quest and you also learn how to use one important gameplay feature that could save your life in tough combat situations. Here’s how to restore health or gain shields with Slurp Cactus in Fortnite.

Restore health or gain shields with Slurp Cactus in Fortnite

Drink up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete the task that asks you to restore health or gain shields with Slurp Cactus, you need to have a total of 300 health or shields regenerated using them. All you need to do is locate one and break it. You can break this special cactus using your pickaxe, any weapon, or a vehicle.

Every Slurp Cactus you break restores either 30 health or 30 shields, which means you need to break 10 to finish this task. Health is prioritized if you don’t have a full bar and shields are granted next as long as your health is full.

I generally prefer to drive over Slurp Cactus using a vehicle to break them. This is usually the quickest and safest way to get your health and shields up since there are oftentimes many players darting around the map with Mythic Cars, modded vehicles, and Mythic weapons.

Just like the Oasis Pools around the map, Slurp Cactus blends right in with the environment, which means you may not have realized you can interact with them. They’re a super convenient way to restore your health and shields as needed since they’re pretty abundant and respawn very quickly.

You can find Slurp Cactus scattered all around the bottom region of the map. This includes the entire area added in Chapter Five, season three, which is all areas underneath the Nitrodome to the very south end of the map.

If you’re looking for lots of Slurp Cactus you can break for this quest, one of the best spots to check is just east of Restored Reels and north of the Nitrodome. There’s a Slurp Cactus patch with three you can break at once right outside a small shed here.

You can get healed or gain almost full shields very quickly at this spot. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Once this task is complete, you get to claim 15,000 XP so you can advance further in the battle pass. With this quest done, there are still many other ones you can work on to earn additional XP, like searching containers at Lil Dirty Dock or Coastal Columns and visiting both Cliff Houses and The Other Windmill.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy