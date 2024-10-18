How to find and beat Ultima Carver in Fortnitemares

Fortnite’s 2024 installment of the Fortnitemares event has lots of epic free rewards you can claim. To earn them all, you have to work through a few tricky quests like defeating Ultima Carver, which means you need to know how to find and beat him.

Ultima Carver is one of the tougher enemies to find since there’s nothing on the map informing you of his location. You may never run into him at all unless you visit the POI where he hangs out, and it’s not a popular spot to visit. Vanquishing him in battle is essential for Fortnitemares, though, so here’s how to find and beat Ultima Carver in Fortnite.

Ultima Carver location in Fortnite

He’s near the very edge of the island. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Ultima Carver can be found near the central region of Brawler’s Patch near the southeast end of the island. He’s usually hanging around near the central courtyard region right in front of the massive pumpkin in the middle of the area that’s attached to lots of Ultima Carver overgrowth.

Although he’s usually in the middle of this area, he can wander around quite a bit which can sometimes make tracking him down a bit tough. There’s no map marker to display his location as there is for other bosses like Emma Frost, Mysterio, and Doombot, so you just have to circle around the area until you find him.

To complete the Fortnitemares quest that asks you to defeat Ultima Carver, you just need to assist in taking down this boss once. Even if you only land one hit on him and someone else does the rest of the work, you’ll still finish this quest.

How to defeat Ultima Carver in Fortnite

You need to bring some strong gear to defeat Ultima Carver in Fortnite since he’s a fairly strong boss. Like all bosses, his aim isn’t great, but when he does manage to hit you, his strikes can be lethal.

Ultima Carver alternates between a rare Pumpkin Launcher and a rare Wood Stake Shotgun while fighting. The Pumpkin Launcher deals massive explosive damage while the Wood Stake Shotgun deals heavy targeted blows. A hit or two from each can be fatal if you’re not prepared, so be sure to shield up before you engage in battle.

Defeat him to claim some fairly powerful loot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I recommend primarily using a strong damage-dealing weapon like a shotgun to quickly take down Ultima Carver. If you grab any strong Marvel weapons like War Machine’s weaponry, Iron Man’s Combat Kit, or Doctor Doom’s Arcane Gauntlets, they’re also excellent weapons to use in this situation. Chainsaws and Boom Billys also work quite well against him.

If you’re still having trouble beating Ultima Carver even with some strong gear to back you up, consider hiring an NPC or rallying some friends to play with you. This boss is a lot easier to take down with some allies at your side.

To ensure you’re able to take down Ultima Carver, it’s best to head straight to Brawler’s Patch right out of the Battle Bus. If you don’t, you might not get to fight him at all since other players will likely rush there to take him down. Once he’s been eliminated, you have to try again in another round to fight him since he doesn’t respawn.

What does Ultima Carver drop in Fortnite?

Ultima Carver drops three items when you defeat him in Fortnite:

Legendary Pumpkin Launcher

Legendary Wood Stake Shotgun

FlowBerry Fizz

He also drops a couple of gold bars as all defeated enemies do, but the main loot is both of the weapons since they’re fairly tough to come by otherwise. Both weapons he drops are fairly powerful, so you’ll be ready to face any enemies that come at you once you defeat Ultima Carver in battle.

I used a Captain America Shield to take him down. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’re done with this quest, there are still plenty of other Fortnitemares tasks worth completing if you want to claim all the available rewards. Some good ones to tackle next are traveling distance in Underworld named locations, finding and defeating Billy, and traveling distance in the air using the Witch Broom.

