How to find and visit locations with Ultima Carver overgrowth in Fortnite

The Ultima Carver overgrowth has taken over Fortnite as the Halloween season has spread oversized vines and pumpkins on the island. And if you need to visit some of those locations, we know where to find them.

Recommended Videos

Fortnitemares has introduced multiple iconic villains in Fortnite, such as Billy and his explosive item Boom Billy. Apart from that, there are many challenges like visiting locations with Ultima Carver overgrowth you can complete to earn XP and get free rewards. However, it is difficult to know exactly where to look for all these locations and complete the quest in a single go, so we’ve got you covered with the list of places and best strategies to complete the quest easily.

Here’s everything you need to know about visiting the Ultima Carver overgrowth locations in Fortnite.

How to find the Ultima Carver overgrowth locations in Fortnite

It has spread everywhere. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Ultima Carver overgrowth consists of numerous oversized pumpkins and vines which have reached the island because of the fallen Rift Beacons after the clash with Dr. Doom. These Pumpkins don’t serve a purpose outside of being Halloween decorations.

Brawler’s Battlegrounds: Brawler’s Battlegrounds is home to the Ultima Carver boss and it is located on the southern side of the map, making it a great spot to land and loot up to start your battle royale matches.

Brawler’s Battlegrounds is home to the Ultima Carver boss and it is located on the southern side of the map, making it a great spot to land and loot up to start your battle royale matches. Freaky Fields: Replacing the old Reckless Railways, Freaky Fields is one of the new points of interest and it has a good old barn and corn fields which are perfect for sneaking up on your enemies. Watch out, though: its central location makes it highly contested by enemies.

Replacing the old Reckless Railways, Freaky Fields is one of the new points of interest and it has a good old barn and corn fields which are perfect for sneaking up on your enemies. Watch out, though: its central location makes it highly contested by enemies. Grand Glacier: While the huge Mansion stands strong in the snow, it is fully surrounded by huge pumpkins where the overgrowth has surfaced. You can either visit the mansion or the garden in front of it to count towards the challenge. You can find this point of interest on the east side of the map.

While the huge Mansion stands strong in the snow, it is fully surrounded by huge pumpkins where the overgrowth has surfaced. You can either visit the mansion or the garden in front of it to count towards the challenge. You can find this point of interest on the east side of the map. Rebel’s Roost: Rebel’s Roost also has a mansion, but it is located on the northern side of the map, which is quite secluded. You can land here to start your matches and move to Doomstadt to continue your looting.

Rebel’s Roost also has a mansion, but it is located on the northern side of the map, which is quite secluded. You can land here to start your matches and move to Doomstadt to continue your looting. Restored Reels: Restored Reels is a huge point of interest near the center of the map, and it has also been infested by overgrowth. As it’s in the center, you can also keep this place as the last one to visit to complete your quest.

Restored Reels is a huge point of interest near the center of the map, and it has also been infested by overgrowth. As it’s in the center, you can also keep this place as the last one to visit to complete your quest. Sandy Steppes: The Sandy Steppes point of interest is located near the southwestern side of the map. It has many buildings, and some of them are under the sand along with the huge pumpkins.

Even though the Ultima Carver overgrowth has reached six of these major points of interest, you only need to visit three of them to complete the challenge and earn 20,000 experience points to level up your battle pass.

If you want to cover three in a single match, we’d recommend landing at Brawler’s Battlegrounds or Restored Reels, making your way to Freaky Fields, and finally reaching Grand Glacier, as they’re all fairly close to each other. However, your strategy should depend on the safe zones you get and what areas fall under that to easily cover them using a vehicle or Iron Man’s Flight Kit.

How to find and defeat the Ultima Carver boss in Fortnite

The boss is vulnerable while riding the vines. Screenshot by Dot Esports Freaky Fields are truly full of corn. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Ultima Carver overgrowth can be seen at its highest rate in Brawler’s Battlegrounds, which changed a bit from the previous Greek-themed point of interest to give it a unique Halloween twist. Apart from having very long overgrown vines to ride and huge pumpkins, you also will meet the Ultima Carver boss here who wields a mighty Pumpkin Launcher—one of the OG weapons in Fortnite.

The Ultima Carver boss is hostile when it spots you, but you can use the vines to your advantage to strategically reposition and shoot at the boss using your weapon. The boss can also ride the vines and reach you, but it doesn’t use any weapons while riding the vines, making it ideal to make it weak while it closes the gap to you. It usually uses the Pumpkin Launcher to shoot at you, and it’s fairly easy to dodge his shots if you’re good with your reflexes.

After you defeat the boss, you can collect his iconic Pumpkin Launcher, Wood Stake Shotgun, and a Flowberry Fizz to replenish your shields and give you a great start to your matches if you choose this place as your drop spot.

Next up, you can read our guides on finding Mephisto’s services and destroying Toilets in Fortnite.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy