How to find and Defeat Billy in Fortnitemares

Fortnitemares is finally here in Fortnite and one of the most iconic characters from the popular horror film franchise SAW is hiding in plain sight, and you will need to get your hands dirty in a close upfront battle to defeat him.

Billy is one of the highly anticipated characters to arrive in Fortnite, and you can duel with him directly to get his iconic Fortnitemares item Boom Billy. However, Billy doesn’t roam around any specific spot which makes him tricker to find and defeat compared to other NPCs on the map.

Here’s everything you need to know about finding and eliminating Billy in Fortnite.

Where to find Billy in Fortnitemares

Land here and explore trhe scary fields. Screenshot by Dot Esports Here’s the house where you will find Billy. Remix by Dot Esports

To find Billy in Fortnite, you will need to make your way to the Freaky Fields point of interest which has replaced the Reckless Railways during the Fortnitemares. After reaching the point of interest, you should head toward the southern side to find a white-colored house with a black roof. Once you locate the building, find its door at the entrance to enter the house and you should spot a television set with Billy’s face on it directly in front of you.

Here’s the Television Set to call Billy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now, it might seem like a Halloween prop decoration but it isn’t. You need to go closer to the Television set by going straight from the doorstep and you should get an “Investigate” pop-up where you can press and hold your action key to spawn Billy. The iconic villain immediately starts swinging at you with his pickaxe.

There should be multiple players who would be looking to challenge the villain himself, so make sure you loot around in the other places and get strong to defeat other players in the area to start challenging Billy in a duel. If you’re just looking to complete your Fortnitemares quest, you can just damage Billy once he fights other players to get the quest done.

How to defeat Billy in Fortnitemares

I think I said no to the game? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unlike other scary bosses in Fortnite, don’t get intimidated by Billy as he is relatively easy to defeat. The iconic villain doesn’t have any special abilities and simply uses its pickaxe to deal damage to you. As that’s the only weapon available to the boss, you can defeat it by using a variety of strategies.

You can either use short-range weapons like Shotguns, SMGs, and more to burst Billy’s health down or you can exploit his lack of long-range weapons by outmaneuvering him using multiple mobility items on the map, including the newly added Witch Broom to gain distance and shooting him down without putting yourself at risk.

If you like yourself a bit of a challenge, you can also get a full shield and use your pickaxe to deal damage to Billy while dodging his swings. Once you’ve defeated the SAW villain, he will drop you the Boom Billy item which can be used to detonate it on the enemies and deliver them a nasty surprise, an epic rarity weapon, and a few shield items like Flowberry Fizz and Heavy Shields which can help you to restore your lost shields during the heated battle.

While fighting Billy might seem tempting just after landing from the Battle Bus, we’d recommend you gear up by looting nearby chests in the area to gain weapons and quickly kill Billy to get your hands on the loot without worrying about an interception from the enemies to spoil your fight.

Even after you’re done fighting the iconic villain, you can still take the Jigsaw’s Challenge to get an inescapable bounty on your head where you will need to eliminate the enemy or if you can’t do that then you will die from the challenge in a classic SAW twist.

