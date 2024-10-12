How to Travel distance in the air using the Witch Broom in Fortnitemares

Fortnite’s annual Halloween event is here and as per usual, there are a bunch of new missions to delve into, with one asking you to find a Witch Broom and soar into the sky.

The Witch Broom is one of several new items added for the 2024 Fortnitemares event, including the Chainsaw based on the Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and some other spooky offerings. There is also the return of Horde Rush mode, several news skins, and an upcoming She-Venom cup. So there is a lot to do!

As for the Witch Broom, you need to find one to complete the “Travel distance in the air using the Witch Broom” quest for Fortnitemares while we wait for a few days for the next one. So where can you find one?

Where to find a Witch Broom in Fortnite

Only two locations. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are only two locations where you can find a Witch Broom in Fortnite, and they are in short supply, so you better hurry if you want to get one for yourself.

Landing at Grand Glacier or Restored Reels, you can search the area as much as you want, but you’ll never find a Witch Broom on the ground. Instead, you must look for a specific thing to get a Witch Broom in your inventory.

You’ll need to find the NPC in these areas to buy the Witch Broom. They only have one each, so you need to act fast, be the first to land, buy them with Gold Bars, and then make a mad dash for it. Chances are other players are looking for guns to shoot you out of the sky so they can steal the Witch Broom from you you were able to grab.

Alternatively, you can get a Witch Broom by chance if you kill a player with one. But the chances of that happening are pretty rare, considering there only appear to be two on the Map at a given time through the NPCs available.

The Witch Broom has a 20-second cooldown, and you can have one at a time. It acts as an instant Glider to escape danger, sending you soaring into the sky. It was introduced during Chapter 2, season 4, and comes back with the new 2024 event. Hopefully, as time goes by, there are other ways you can get the Witch Broom, like a rare loot drop, but for now, the NPCs are the only and best method to discover one.

