Fortnite’s Fortnitemares event returns with exploding SAW puppet, unvaulted weapons, new skins, and more

BOO! Did I Fortfright you? If so, get used to it, because Fortnite’s Fortnitemares Halloween event has returned with some new spooky friends, like Billy the Puppet from the SAW franchise.

Billy takes over Fortnitemares by inserting himself (he always did love playing games) into battle royale to fit with the Halloween-themed, frightening fun. Today’s update adds a lot to Fortnite and will bring even more over the course of the next few weeks.

Billy, you’re so silly. Image via Epic Games

The first new addition is the Boom Billy item, which can be found as ground or chest loot, or by fighting the actual Billy in an updated Freaky Fields POI. A Boom Billy will deploy a little Billy puppet on his tricycle, and it will lock on to the nearest opponent and speed towards them to try and detonate for explosive damage. The puppets can be outrun, but it won’t be easy.

Inspired by a new spooky skin for Leatherface that was previously leaked, ground loot and chests will also spawn a new Chainsaw item. The lumber tool and sometimes murder weapon can be used to “hack your way through enemies” or “rev it into the ground to propel yourself forward at frightening speeds,” according to Epic Games.

Billy and Leatherface will not be alone in the store, though. The slasher villain brings company during Fortnitemares in Edward Scissorhands, Sally and the Pumpkin King from The Nightmare Before Christmas, Disney villains Maleficent, Captain Hook, and Cruella de Vil, and Marvel villains Mephisto, She-Venom, and Agony, all as new skins in the shop.

Even more Billy the Puppet can be found on TVs across the island, which can be interacted with to speak to Jigsaw for what’s called Jigsaw’s Challenge. It will match you up with another player who spoke to Jigsaw for a duel, in which both players wear a Billy mask and are tasked with eliminating the other. If your squad doesn’t take out the target, your Billy mask will explode in typical SAW fashion.

Fortnitemares also brings back the Horde Rush mode and introduces a new tournament in the Symbiote Cup, where players can earn She-Venom and Agony for free before the skins hit the store on Oct. 24.

Earn them for free in this duos tournament. Image via Epic Games

Finally, Fortnitemares unvaults the Wood Stake Shotgun, Pumpkin Launcher, and Witch Broom, along with adding new XP quests where players can earn items such as the Great Scarecrow glider, Fiendish Wand pickaxe, Jack-o’-Drifter contrail, and Horde’s War Wheel back bling.

Fortnitemares is available starting on Oct. 11, and will stick around until the end of Chapter Five, season four.

