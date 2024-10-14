How to find and destroy Toilets in Fortnite

Fortnite is celebrating Halloween in full flow, and many quests and freebies have also been added so that everyone can enjoy the occasion while enjoying their iconic villains and new map changes filled with special pumpkins.

Recommended Videos

The Fortnitemares event occurs every year in Fortnite, and everyone is getting regular Halloween-themed quests to earn XP and unlock new spooky rewards this year. One of the challenges this week requires you to destroy five toilets, but the game doesn’t tell you where to find them on the map. If you’re looking for these toilets, we’ve got you covered.

Here’s everything you need to know about finding and destroying Toilets in Fortnite.

Where to find Toilets in Fortnite

Time to break some toilets. Remix by Dot Esports

While there are Toilets in some specific buildings in Fortnite, the best way to find yourself a bunch of Toilets is by visiting any one of the below-mentioned places where there are more than five toilets in each location, making them ideal places to visit if you want to get done with the quest in a single match. These points of interest filled with Toilets are:

Sandy Steppes: There are a lot of houses in the sand at Sandy Steppes, but you need to look through the northern houses and find the bathrooms inside to find a white-colored toilet or the cubicle. Apart from the northern houses, this point of interest is also a good place to move to Brutal Beachhead point of interest which is an unpopular drop spot, and get easy access to more toilets to complete your quest.

There are a lot of houses in the sand at Sandy Steppes, but you need to look through the northern houses and find the bathrooms inside to find a white-colored toilet or the cubicle. Apart from the northern houses, this point of interest is also a good place to move to Brutal Beachhead point of interest which is an unpopular drop spot, and get easy access to more toilets to complete your quest. Grand Glacier: The Grand Glacier has a huge mansion with multiple luxurious rooms, and some of them also have toilets. You will find quite a few toilets in here, while also being able to find chests and other loot to keep you geared up for facing potential enemies running around near the Mansion. You can also meet the Triage Trooper NPC, who can be hired to give you a constant supply of heals in the match.

The Grand Glacier has a huge mansion with multiple luxurious rooms, and some of them also have toilets. You will find quite a few toilets in here, while also being able to find chests and other loot to keep you geared up for facing potential enemies running around near the Mansion. You can also meet the Triage Trooper NPC, who can be hired to give you a constant supply of heals in the match. Doomstadt: Doomstadt is home to Mysterio, and it is filled with houses needing… you guessed it! Toilets. As the houses are practically stuck with one another, you can simply loop around the place and check their bathrooms to find the toilet. In this area, you’ll want to focus on the southern side of the point of interest, where each house has one or more toilet cubicles for you to destroy. You also have a few on the northern side, and you can destroy them as well if you can’t find many elsewhere.

As all of these places are major points of interest, they might also be hot drops for many players who are trying to land there and eliminate any player in their sight, making your toilet-hunting harder than it needs to be. You can also visit other places to complete your challenge—just look for bathrooms.

How to destroy Toilets in Fortnite

No Toilets for you! Screenshot by Dot Esports Cubicles also count toward the challenge so make sure to destroy them. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you locate the toilets, you can either swing your pickaxe, or be dramatic and destroy them using your weapon. Using the pickaxe is usually the best way of destroying the toilets, as it saves valuable ammo and isn’t nearly as loud. Shooting up a toilet is a quick way to get some other player to come investigating.

Next up, you can read our guides to find and defeat Billy, while also learning about the services of Mephisto and how to use the Boom Billy item to blow your enemies to smithereens.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy