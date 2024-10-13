How to find Mephisto and use his services in Fortnite

Mephisto in Fortnite is finally here as players celebrate the Fortnitemares, and he brings gifts for the players willing to pay the ultimate price.

Unlike regular NPCs in Fortnite, Mephisto is a neutral NPC, and he only accepts sacrifices to gain you powerful boons in return during the Fortnitemares. These boons can be random, and sometimes they can completely change your squad’s fate, enhancing your odds of getting the victory royale.

Here’s everything you need to know about Mephisto in Fortnite.

Where to find Mephisto in Fortnite

Here’s where you can find Mephisto in Fortnite. Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports Red daunting rivers lead you to his throne. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Mephisto in Fortnite sits on his throne in the Underworld point of interest. After jumping from the battle bus, make your way toward the western side of the area, where you should find a long hallway with statues leading to Mephisto’s Throne. He doesn’t roam around a place, so it’s relatively easy to find him. However, if you still face trouble finding Mephisto, follow your mini-map, and his location should be marked with a dialogue box.

The Underworld was previously the home of the Greek God Hades. After Mephisto’s arrival on the island, the rivers changed their colors from red to green, but they still give you the iconic Styx effect. This gives you three dashes to quickly gain some mobility, making it easier to travel quickly around the loot or jump on your enemies to catch them by surprise.

As Mephisto sits in one place, players are likely to flock around the area looking to get their hands on his limited powers, so make sure you loot up, especially health items, before you visit, as you might need to eliminate some nearby players before you can interact with the devil.

How to use Mephisto’s services in Fortnite

Sacrifice your health and reap the rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unlike other NPCs, you can’t shoot or damage Mephisto in Fortnite, which pays homage to his Immortality in the Marvel comics. However, as Mephisto grows stronger in his alternative dimension called Hell, he accepts sacrifices from his followers where you can offer him a part of your health to gain certain services.

Mephisto provides two services in Fortnite, and they are given below:

Mephisto’s Gift— You can offer 20 health to get a randomized weapon from Mephisto. These weapons can be any kind or rarity. I got a legendary Wood Stake Shotgun, but you might need to give it a few goes before you land upon something good. You can use Mephisto’s Gift ten times in a single match if you have enough health items.

You can offer to get a randomized weapon from Mephisto. These weapons can be any kind or rarity. I got a legendary Wood Stake Shotgun, but you might need to give it a few goes before you land upon something good. You can use Mephisto’s Gift if you have enough health items. Mephisto’s Bargain— You can offer 99 health to get your entire team rebooted and back in the match. (This only works after one of your team members in squads, duos, or trios has been eliminated.) This can only be used once per match.

Little does Mephisto know, but loopers can regenerate their health easily by using health kits, bandages, chug splash, and even some consumables. You can loot these items in advance to replenish your health and constantly get favors from Mephisto. Remember that some players camp nearby to catch players while trading their health to Mephisto and snatch their goodies. So make sure to clean the area out before trading your health and making yourself weaker.

Depending on your storm circles, if the Underworld falls under your safe zones then visiting Mephisto during your matches is a good trade especially if your team is down. Reboot vans take a lot of time in smaller zones to get your team back, so using Mephisto should save you a ton of time and drastically improve your chances to win the match.

Next up, you can find and defeat Billy from SAW and also use his iconic Boom Billy item to catch unsuspecting enemies. It's a blast!

