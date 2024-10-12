How to damage opponents with Boom Billy in Fortnitemares

The SAW collaboration is in full swing in Fortnite, and you can use the Boom Billy item to deal explosive damage to unsuspecting enemies and gain the upper hand in fights.

The Boom Billy item in Fortnite is one of the explosive items in this year’s Fortnitemares, which puts Billy in a tricycle that constantly looks for enemies after being deployed. Once an enemy comes close to its proximity, Billy chases the enemy with its glowing red eyes and detonates itself to damage the player. If you’re looking to get your hands on this item in your matches, you will need to get lucky or overcome hard challenges.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Boom Billy item in Fortnite.

Where to find Boom Billy in Fortnitemares

Here’s where you will find the real Billy puppet to get your Boom Billy. Remix by Dot Esports

There are multiple ways of finding the Boom Billy explosive item in Fortnite, and one of them is by defeating Billy the puppet himself by interacting with a television set in Freaky Fields point of interest. After you interact with the television set, Billy should spawn in front of you with his axe, looking to slice you to death. However, if you do manage to eliminate him before that, then you can have the Boom Billy item in your inventory. It always drops in a stack of three.

Here is the Boom Billy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There is another guaranteed way of getting the item, which is completing the Jigsaw’s challenge. You’ll find it similar to SHADOW briefings, where the Jigsaw will ask you if you want to play a game and you can accept the challenge to get a bounty on an enemy. You will have to eliminate that player, or you will die from the iconic beartrap. If you manage to kill them, Jigsaw generously gifts you various rewards, including the Boom Billy item.

You can also find the Boom Billy item in chests and ground loot but the odds are very low so it might be a while until you find the item in these places.

How to use Boom Billy in Fortnitemares

Go find your next enemy Billy! Screenshot by Dot Esports Is that enemy? Screenshot by Dot Esports Enemies aren’t good at playing the game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Boom Billy item in Fortnite is a fantastic tool to scare enemies or deliver serious damage to a sneaky enemy. Once you detect an enemy, simply throw the item down toward the enemy, and it should chase the enemy and detonate on contact with them.

Enemies can shoot the item but it should give you a solid window to damage them while they’re fighting the item and gain a health advantage in the fight. The item deals 75 damage per denotation, so it packs a serious punch. Enemies can also run from the detonation to avoid taking damage, giving you a window to burst them down with your weapons.

As it detects enemies in its proximity, you can also use it as a scouting tool to look for enemies hiding in bushes or other places. It also gives you an audio cue once it’s following an enemy, so you can also use it as a trap to protect you from enemies who are hot on your trail in the matches.

I found it to be especially useful near the Freaky Fields point of interest where you can’t spot enemies hiding in the cornfields. You can use the Boom Billy item to easily find your opponents, destroy the cornfields to reveal their position, and easily take them down.

