Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Sally and Kylo Ren riding Witch Brooms in the Underworld region in Fortnite.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Fortnite

How to travel distance in Underworld named locations in Fortnite

Here's where to find all Underworld named locations and all the ways you can travel around them in Fortnite.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|

Published: Oct 15, 2024 10:00 am

Many of the weekly quests you face in Fortnite require visiting specific spots around the island. But it’s not always clear where to travel for these tasks, as is the case with the travel distance in Underworld named locations quest.

Recommended Videos

If you’re unsure where to go for this quest or seeking the most efficient ways to get it done, here’s how to travel distance in Underworld named locations in Fortnite.

All Underworld named locations in Fortnite

All Underworld named locations marked on the map in Fortnite.
You can only visit two spots for this quest. Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports

There are two Underworld named locations you can visit in Fortnite: The Underworld and Grim Gate. Underworld named locations are those that reside within the overarching Underworld area on the island. This is the upper northwest region on the map surrounded by the red River Styx.

Although there are other locations in this region like the Underworld Station and Charon’s Crossing, they’re not officially named locations and are instead small Landmarks. The only spots that count for this quest are the main POIs named on the map in this area, which means you must be at The Underworld or Grim Gate to progress.

If you’re unsure whether the spot you’re at counts as being in one of the two POIs, it’s best to venture closer to them to be sure. Generally, though, as long as you’re somewhere near the red River Styx, you’re likely within the boundaries of one of the two named locations in the Underworld region.

Travel distance in Underworld named locations in Fortnite, explained

To complete the travel distance in Underworld named locations quest in Fortnite, you need to travel a total of 750 distance in this region. As long as you’re in the right area, you can complete this task in several different ways.

  • Use the Underworld dash effect. The red water around this area grants you a special jump dash ability you can use to travel around quickly. The best way to use this method is continuously swimming around either main POI while using the dash effect frequently. The effect will continuously replenish as long as you stay in the water.
  • Use a Chainsaw. Although this tool is primarily a melee weapon, you can also use it to quickly travel around. Activate the Rush Attack option to traverse the Underworld area swiftly.
  • Use a Witch Broom. This Mythic item is great for traveling a fair bit of distance. You can only use it to fly, so equip your broom and take it to the skies above either Underworld POI.
  • Use Marvel items. There are plenty of different Marvel tools that can help you travel faster. Some of the best ones are War Machine’s Hover Jets, Iron Man’s Flight Kit, and Shuri’s Black Panther Claws.
  • Drive a car. If you can find one, driving a car is one of the most efficient ways to complete this quest. Cars aren’t super common, especially in the Underworld region, but you can try to find a vehicle elsewhere around the island and make your way to the required area with it.
  • Walk or run. If luck isn’t on your side and you’re having trouble using any faster ways to travel around the Underworld named locations, you can just walk or sprint around the area to get it done. If you choose this method, it’s best to be in the very center areas of The Underworld or Grim Gate so you can also grab some loot while travelling.
Sally wielding a Chainsaw in the River Styx in Fortnite.
You’ve got plenty of different options for traveling around the Underworld region. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After completing this quest, many other tasks around the island are still worth working on. Next, you might use ascenders or zip lines in different matches, collect items from eliminated bosses or henchmen, drive in different named locations in a single match, or travel distance while airborne without a glider or skydiving.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
related content
Author
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
Staff Writer at Dot Esports covering new releases and a wide array of topics including Minecraft, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Phasmophobia, general gaming, streaming, and more. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.
twitter linkedin