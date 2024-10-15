Many of the weekly quests you face in Fortnite require visiting specific spots around the island. But it’s not always clear where to travel for these tasks, as is the case with the travel distance in Underworld named locations quest.

If you’re unsure where to go for this quest or seeking the most efficient ways to get it done, here’s how to travel distance in Underworld named locations in Fortnite.

All Underworld named locations in Fortnite

You can only visit two spots for this quest. Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports

There are two Underworld named locations you can visit in Fortnite: The Underworld and Grim Gate. Underworld named locations are those that reside within the overarching Underworld area on the island. This is the upper northwest region on the map surrounded by the red River Styx.

Although there are other locations in this region like the Underworld Station and Charon’s Crossing, they’re not officially named locations and are instead small Landmarks. The only spots that count for this quest are the main POIs named on the map in this area, which means you must be at The Underworld or Grim Gate to progress.

If you’re unsure whether the spot you’re at counts as being in one of the two POIs, it’s best to venture closer to them to be sure. Generally, though, as long as you’re somewhere near the red River Styx, you’re likely within the boundaries of one of the two named locations in the Underworld region.

Travel distance in Underworld named locations in Fortnite, explained

To complete the travel distance in Underworld named locations quest in Fortnite, you need to travel a total of 750 distance in this region. As long as you’re in the right area, you can complete this task in several different ways.

Use the Underworld dash effect . The red water around this area grants you a special jump dash ability you can use to travel around quickly. The best way to use this method is continuously swimming around either main POI while using the dash effect frequently. The effect will continuously replenish as long as you stay in the water.

. The red water around this area grants you a special jump dash ability you can use to travel around quickly. The best way to use this method is continuously swimming around either main POI while using the dash effect frequently. The effect will continuously replenish as long as you stay in the water. Use a Chainsaw . Although this tool is primarily a melee weapon, you can also use it to quickly travel around. Activate the Rush Attack option to traverse the Underworld area swiftly.

. Although this tool is primarily a melee weapon, you can also use it to quickly travel around. Activate the Rush Attack option to traverse the Underworld area swiftly. Use a Witch Broom . This Mythic item is great for traveling a fair bit of distance. You can only use it to fly, so equip your broom and take it to the skies above either Underworld POI.

. This Mythic item is great for traveling a fair bit of distance. You can only use it to fly, so equip your broom and take it to the skies above either Underworld POI. Use Marvel items . There are plenty of different Marvel tools that can help you travel faster. Some of the best ones are War Machine’s Hover Jets, Iron Man’s Flight Kit, and Shuri’s Black Panther Claws.

. There are plenty of different Marvel tools that can help you travel faster. Some of the best ones are War Machine’s Hover Jets, Iron Man’s Flight Kit, and Shuri’s Black Panther Claws. Drive a car . If you can find one, driving a car is one of the most efficient ways to complete this quest. Cars aren’t super common, especially in the Underworld region, but you can try to find a vehicle elsewhere around the island and make your way to the required area with it.

. If you can find one, driving a car is one of the most efficient ways to complete this quest. Cars aren’t super common, especially in the Underworld region, but you can try to find a vehicle elsewhere around the island and make your way to the required area with it. Walk or run. If luck isn’t on your side and you’re having trouble using any faster ways to travel around the Underworld named locations, you can just walk or sprint around the area to get it done. If you choose this method, it’s best to be in the very center areas of The Underworld or Grim Gate so you can also grab some loot while travelling.

You’ve got plenty of different options for traveling around the Underworld region. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After completing this quest, many other tasks around the island are still worth working on. Next, you might use ascenders or zip lines in different matches, collect items from eliminated bosses or henchmen, drive in different named locations in a single match, or travel distance while airborne without a glider or skydiving.

