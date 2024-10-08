Image Credit: Bethesda
Shuri Black Panther kneeling by a henchman in Fortnite.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Fortnite

How to collect items from eliminated bosses or henchmen in Fortnite

Here's where to find bosses and henchmen in Fortnite Chapter Five, season four.
Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|

Published: Oct 8, 2024 01:06 pm

In addition to the many players you have to fight around the island in Fortnite, there are also some hostile NPCs you need to watch out for. Sometimes you purposefully need to seek them out though, as is the case in the collect items from eliminated bosses or henchmen quest.

If you’re not sure where to find these characters and how to complete this task, it can be a pretty tricky one to navigate. Here’s how to collect items from eliminated bosses or henchmen in Fortnite.

Collect items from eliminated bosses or henchmen in Fortnite, explained

Hela, Thor, and Loki working together to defeat Doombot in Fortnite.
It’s easier when you have friends fighting alongside you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete the collect items from eliminated bosses or henchmen quest in Fortnite, you need to acquire a total of 10 items that are dropped by bosses or henchmen. Both types of NPCs only drop a couple of items, so you’ll need to take down a few before you can finish this task.

If you’re seeking the best loot possible, you’ll primarily want to target bosses since they drop exclusive items you can’t find anywhere else. But if you’re more concerned with just getting this quest done, henchmen are the better options since bosses are fairly popular targets other players will likely go after too.

Where to find bosses in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 4

There are three bosses you can find and defeat for this quest in Fortnite:

  • Emma Frost can be found sitting on her throne inside The Raft.
  • Mysterio wanders around the central courtyard at Doomstadt.
  • Doombot sits on his throne near the far north end of Castle Doom.
The locations of Doom's Henchmen marked at Doom Castle, Doomstadt, and The Raft.
Any of the three options work for this quest. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

All three bosses drop unique Medallions and loot you can pick up for this task. It doesn’t matter what items you grab for this quest, but if you want to go after a certain boss for specific loot, here are all of the items you get from each boss.

  • Emma Frost drops Emma Frost’s Striker Burst AR and Emma Frost’s Reveal Medallion. She also usually drops a FlowBerry Fizz.
  • Mysterio drops Mysterio’s Sovereign Shotgun and Mysterio’s Stealth Medallion. He also usually drops a FlowBerry Fizz.
  • Doombot drops Doctor Doom’s Monarch Pistol, Doctor Doom’s Arcane Gauntlets, and Doombot’s Siphon Medallion. He also usually drops a FlowBerry Fizz.

Where to find henchmen in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 4

Henchmen are only guaranteed at the same spots where you can find bosses, which includes The Raft, Doomstadt, and Castle Doom. They wander around all three areas as guards for each of the bosses which means they’re pretty abundant around all three POIs.

You can also sometimes find henchmen at dig sites around the map. There are eight different dig sites, but not all of them are guaranteed to have a group of henchmen hanging out. Instead, they only sometimes spawn at each location. This means you just have to check each one if you’re hoping to find henchmen you can eliminate.

All dig site locations marked on a map in Fortnite.
There are lots of dig sites, but it all comes down to luck. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Henchmen don’t usually drop very good items, so you won’t really get anything worth keeping by eliminating them. All you have to do for the quest is pick items up to progress, so you can just pick up the bad loot they drop and then remove it from your inventory as soon as it adds to your progress in the quest.

There are lots of other tasks worth working on around the island once you’re done with this one. Next, you might tackle the secret Stark Fan Club found quests, use ascenders or zip lines in different matches, or place Stark Power Dampeners at The Raft.

