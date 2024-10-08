Completing your weekly quests is one of the best ways to earn lots of XP in Fortnite, but they sometimes involve fairly tricky tasks. One such quest asks you to use ascenders or zip lines in different matches.

If you’re unfamiliar with ascenders or zip lines or don’t know where to find them, this can be a tough task. It’s pretty easy to finish once you know where to find both, so here’s how to use ascenders or zip lines in different matches in Fortnite.

Use ascenders or zip lines in different matches in Fortnite, explained

You’ve got options for this quest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete the use ascenders or zip lines in different matches quest in Fortnite, you need to use a total of five ascenders or zip lines across the course of different matches. Finishing this quest in just one match is impossible since you can only make a bit of progress each time.

You can use ascenders and zip lines by approaching them and selecting the button on the screen once you’re close enough to ride them. This button varies by platform, but it’s always prominently displayed when you’re by them.

Using both ascenders and zip lines for this quest is easy since it just requires a bit of patience as you progress through each match. The tough part of this task is generally finding ascenders and zip lines you can use if you’re unsure where to look for them.

Where to find ascenders in Fortnite

Ascenders are a transportation method found randomly around the map you can use to zip upwards. They’re grey zip line-like structures that run vertically with an orange fastener at the top.

You can find them all over, but they’re most common in areas that are difficult to traverse on your own. This especially includes spots with many tall mountains and buildings.

Some of the best places to visit to find ascenders for this quest are as follows.

On the side of the Cliff Houses .

. All throughout Redline Rig .

. On the sides of the massive shark boat at Brutal Beachhead .

. All around Mount Olympus .

. On the outside edges of The Raft prison.

prison. Near the east end of Restored Reels .

. Around the center of Brawler’s Battleground.

In addition to all these locations, ascenders are also commonly found attached to all bridges around the map. So, if you come across a bridge while working on this quest, peer over its edges to check for ascenders you can use.

These are some of the best spots for ascenders and zip lines. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Where to find zip lines in Fortnite

Zip lines are also found randomly throughout the island, although they tend to be rarer than ascenders, in my experience. They’re yellow and black lines usually found near areas that can be tough to cross on your own, like gaping chasms and vast bodies of water.

Some of the best spots to visit so you can ride a zip line for this quest are as follows.

All around The Raft . There are a few different zip lines connected to this location.

. There are a few different zip lines connected to this location. On the cliffs and mountains connecting the Mount Olympus and Brawler’s Battleground areas to the Redline Rig and Nitrodrome region.

connecting the and areas to the and region. By the Cliff Houses area near the southeast end of the map.

When you’re looking for zip lines to finish this task, ensure you’re using them and not rails since confusing the two is easy. Zip lines always attach a magnet to your back as you zip along them while rails allow you to jump on top of them and boost your way to the other side. Rails are common, but they don’t work for this quest, so you need to seek out ascenders and zip lines.

With this quest complete, you can move on to tackling other important tasks around the island to claim even more XP. Next, you might drive in different named locations in a single match, travel distance while airborne without a glider or skydiving, and place Stark Power Dampeners at The Raft.

