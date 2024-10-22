Fortnite quests often ask you to visit certain locations around the massive island. It can be tricky to finish these types of tasks if you aren’t familiar with the spot you need to visit, though, which can make quests requiring you to find Dig Sites rather tough.

These quests can be complex as you need to head to a specific location before completing the task and there’s a chance another player will beat you to it—so heading there immediately when landing is advised to ensure you complete the quest quickly.

If you’re on the hunt for Dig Sites in Fortnite, we’ve got the details you need and tips on how to complete two challenges connected to them.

All dig site locations in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 4

They’re scattered all around the island. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

There are eight dig sites you can visit around the map in Fortnite. All eight of these locations count for this task, which means it’s up to you where you choose to tackle it.

The first dig site is north of The Underworld .

. The second dig site can be found just south of Grim Gate and decently close to The Raft.

and decently close to The Raft. The third dig site is near the very northwest edge of the island between Rebel’s Roost and Doomstadt.

The fourth dig site can be found east of Doomstadt and west of Doom’s Courtyard, right by The ‘Ol Mill Landmark.

The fifth dig site is on a cliff south of the massive lake, right in the middle of the island.

of the island. The sixth dig site is on a mountain located to the east of Brawler’s Battleground.

The seventh dig site can be found to the north of Mount Olympus by the Summit Temple Landmark.

The eighth dig site is north of Grand Glacier near the small motel located by it.

How to collect items at Henchman Dig Sites

To complete the collect items at Henchman Dig Sites in Fortnite, collect 10 items from Chests, the ground, or defeated enemies. Eliminating an opponent and picking up the loot they drop counts towards the total, as does picking up items dropped by a defeated NPC.

Dig Sites in Fortnite always have a few chests in the area, including a Doctor Doom chest, but another player may get to the location before you. If that is the case, the amount of items you can collect may be reduced, though it depends on what was picked up by the first player.

The easiest way to complete the challenge is to land directly near a Dig Site, pick up a weapon, eliminate the NPCs, and collect any items they drop. Each NPC will drop at least one item and the nearby chests should have enough in them to enable you to complete the quest in one match.

How to eliminate opponents at Dig Sites in Fortnite

Make sure you have strong gear before you engage. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete the eliminate opponents at dig sites quest in Fortnite, you need to take out a total of five enemies at dig sites around the island. Dig sites are small circular areas with a crater in the middle, and are sometimes guarded by Doom Henchmen.

To start, you need to locate a dig site around the map. Once you find one, there are two different ways you can go about completing this task.

Eliminate Doom Henchmen at dig sites . At random dig sites around the map, you’ll find unopened Dr. Doom chests protected by a group of his henchmen. Taking them out is the easiest way to complete this quest. If you choose this method, make sure you fully eliminate Doom’s Henchmen and don’t just leave them downed—another player could swoop in and steal your kill if you do.

. At random dig sites around the map, you’ll find unopened Dr. Doom chests protected by a group of his henchmen. Taking them out is the easiest way to complete this quest. If you choose this method, make sure you fully eliminate Doom’s Henchmen and don’t just leave them downed—another player could swoop in and steal your kill if you do. Eliminate enemy players at dig sites. This is generally tougher since you have to rely on luck. Dig sites aren’t very popular spots for players to hang out, so you just have to hope you find a player when you arrive or stay near one and wait.

If you’re aiming to take down henchmen, you have to travel around to all the dig sites and hope you find some hanging out there. And if you’re seeking enemy players instead, you have to wait and hope one appears. Because of this, regardless of which method you choose, it will likely take quite some time and playing a few different matches to successfully finish this quest.

