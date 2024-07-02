Image Credit: Bethesda
All mounts and how to get them in Final Fantasy XIV
Screenshot by Dot Esports
All mounts and how to get them in FFXIV Dawntrail

What mounts do you want to unlock after completing Dawntrail?
Image of Zack Palm
Zack Palm
|
Published: Jul 2, 2024 03:58 pm

You can unlock several mounts while playing Final Fantasy XIV, but the way you unlock them varies for each. Some are easier than others for you to get, and some of your favorite ones might take time to earn alongside other friends, especially in Dawntrail.

With the arrival of a new expansion, multiple mounts are now in the game for you to add to your collection. There are several for you to focus on after you’ve completed the Main Scenario Quests in Dawntrail. With so many mounts to grab, it can feel overwhelming, but we can make it easier by showing you every new mount you can get in FFXIV and how you unlock them.

Every mount in Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail

How to get the Capybara mount in Final Fantasy XIV
The Capybara makes a brief appearance, but you can add it to your mount collection and ride around with one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 13 unique mounts for you to unlock after purchasing the Dawntrail expansion in Final Fantasy XIV. Some of these are easier than others to unlock as you work your way through the game, while others are much more complicated and won’t be available until you’re ready to tackle much of the endgame content.

We can expect more mounts to appear as we progress further into future updates for Dawntrail and larger patches over the next few years.

Here are all the mounts you can get in Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail and how you unlock them.

Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail MountsHow to get
Air-wheeler A9Speak with the Air-wheeler vendor and spend 7,500,000 Gil
AlpacaComplete all Dawntrail Main Scenario Quests
ArkRedeem your Dawntrail Collector’s Edition code on the Mog Station website
AutomatoiseRedeem 3,200 Sacks of Nuts for completing Hunts
MehwapyarraRedeem 12 Ttokrrone Scales with Uah’shepya in Solution Nine
Mountain ZuRedeem the Mountain Dew promotion code
OppressorReach level 25 in the PvP Series 6 season
OutrunnerUnlock the A Life of Adventure VI achievement, which requires the Mastering War VI and Mastering VI achievements
RroneekRedeem 100 Rroneek Horn Tokens (100,000 Orange Gatherer’s Scrips) with the Splendors vendor in Solution Nine
Ty’aityaRedeem 500 Turali Bicolor Gemstone Vouchers
UllrUnlock the Dawnbright Hunter achievement, which requires you to get the Dawn of a New Game III and Dawn of a New S Game III achievements
Wings of ResolveLoot from the Everkeep (Extreme) trial
Wings of RuinLoot from the Worqor Lar Dor (Extreme) trail
