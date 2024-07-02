All mounts and how to get them in FFXIV Dawntrail

You can unlock several mounts while playing Final Fantasy XIV, but the way you unlock them varies for each. Some are easier than others for you to get, and some of your favorite ones might take time to earn alongside other friends, especially in Dawntrail.

Recommended Videos

With the arrival of a new expansion, multiple mounts are now in the game for you to add to your collection. There are several for you to focus on after you’ve completed the Main Scenario Quests in Dawntrail. With so many mounts to grab, it can feel overwhelming, but we can make it easier by showing you every new mount you can get in FFXIV and how you unlock them.

Every mount in Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail

The Capybara makes a brief appearance, but you can add it to your mount collection and ride around with one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 13 unique mounts for you to unlock after purchasing the Dawntrail expansion in Final Fantasy XIV. Some of these are easier than others to unlock as you work your way through the game, while others are much more complicated and won’t be available until you’re ready to tackle much of the endgame content.

We can expect more mounts to appear as we progress further into future updates for Dawntrail and larger patches over the next few years.

Here are all the mounts you can get in Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail and how you unlock them.

Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail Mounts How to get Air-wheeler A9 Speak with the Air-wheeler vendor and spend 7,500,000 Gil Alpaca Complete all Dawntrail Main Scenario Quests Ark Redeem your Dawntrail Collector’s Edition code on the Mog Station website Automatoise Redeem 3,200 Sacks of Nuts for completing Hunts Mehwapyarra Redeem 12 Ttokrrone Scales with Uah’shepya in Solution Nine Mountain Zu Redeem the Mountain Dew promotion code Oppressor Reach level 25 in the PvP Series 6 season Outrunner Unlock the A Life of Adventure VI achievement, which requires the Mastering War VI and Mastering VI achievements Rroneek Redeem 100 Rroneek Horn Tokens (100,000 Orange Gatherer’s Scrips) with the Splendors vendor in Solution Nine Ty’aitya Redeem 500 Turali Bicolor Gemstone Vouchers Ullr Unlock the Dawnbright Hunter achievement, which requires you to get the Dawn of a New Game III and Dawn of a New S Game III achievements Wings of Resolve Loot from the Everkeep (Extreme) trial Wings of Ruin Loot from the Worqor Lar Dor (Extreme) trail

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy