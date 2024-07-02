How to get Ttokrrone Scales in Final Fantasy XIV

With the launch of a new expansion in Final Fantasy XIV, there are several types of resources and currencies for you to unlock throughout this entire area. One of the notable currencies you need to hunt down is Ttokrrone Scales, which are tricky to find in Dawntrail.

Recommended Videos

The Ttokrrone Scales are a rare currency that can drop from a specific activity. For those who have reached the endgame in Dawntrail, going out of your way to find it will be one of your priorities. Although Ttokrrone Scales don’t provide you with useful gear, they unlock an adorable mount you can add to your growing FFXIV collection.

Where to get Ttokrrone Scales in FFXIV

Make your way to the north of Shaaloani if Ttokrrone has spawned. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get Ttokrrone Scales for completing The Serpentlord Seethes FATE, which you can find while visiting the northern area of Shaaloani. The fight begins at coordinates (X:22.5, Y:5.2). This encounter pits you and other FFXIV players against Ttokrrone, and you need to take it down to earn the scales. As you might expect, multiple players must work together to conquer this fight, so you don’t want to go in alone. You need to complete four FATEs for the last one to spawn:

The Serpentlord Stirs

The Serpentlord Speaks

the Serpentlord Sires

The Serpentlord Suffers.

The amount of Ttokrrone Scales you earn depends on how much you participate in the activity. But you won’t be able to reach this area by unlocking the Shaaloani region. You must unlock all Shaaloani Aether Currents and ensure your mount can fly. The only way to reach is by having your mount fly over to this area and face off against the Ttokrrone. Although, the FATE might not be available. It only appears at specific times, but you can cross-reference this information on the Faloop website, which covers all world bosses in FFXIV.

After you have enough Ttokrrone Scales to complete this encounter, the next step is to bring them to the correct vendor. You can exchange these scales by speaking with Uah’shepya, the Miscellany vendor in Solution Nine, at coordinates (X:8.7, Y:13.5). She can offer to give you the Mehwaypyarra mount, the Capybara mount.

You can only earn two to six Ttokrrone Scales for defeating the Ttokrrone, which means you can expect to fight it multiple times. The number of scales you receive is entirely based on your participation. Check back at the World Boss timer to see if you can get it on your world or if you need to travel to another.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy