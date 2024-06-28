How to unlock Hunts and Sacks of Nuts exchange in Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail

For those who want unique rewards while playing Final Fantasy XIV, Hunts are an excellent way to do this by taking down exceptionally strong foes. After defeating these enemies, you can exchange the Sacks of Nuts currency for exclusive rewards in Dawntrail.

How you do this is similar to previous expansions in Final Fantasy XIV, but you want to make sure you know where to go. You won’t be able to learn about it while completing the main scenario quests, and it’s easy to miss if you’re exploring a new area. Thankfully for gamers, we can help narrow your search and point you in the correct direction.

How to unlock Hunts in Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail

Speak with Wing of Protection Scout to unlock Hunts. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The individual you need to speak with to unlock Hunts is the Wing of Protection Scout. You can find them while exploring Tuliyollal at coordinates (X:11.9, Y:13.7), but they won’t be there or able to speak with you until you work far enough into the Dawntrail Main Scenario Quest and unlock it. You need to have completed The Rite of Succession Main Scenario Quest, which you may or may not have done at this point, especially if you unlocked Viper or Pictomancer before working on Dawntrail.

If you have yet to see the Wing of Protection Scout appearing at this location, continue working on the Main Scenario Quests with your main character, and then the quest icon should appear to unlock Hunts after you finish The Rite of Succession. The quest you get to unlock Hunts is called A New Dawn, a New Hunt.

If the quest is still locked or is not appearing for your Final Fantasy XIV character, ensure you’ve completed the Elite and Dangerous quest. This is a level 60 quest that you can do by speaking with Ardolain at the Foundation at coordinates (X:13.0, Y:11.8).

Where to exchange Sacks of Nuts in Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail

Make your way over to the trader to exchange your Sacks of Nuts. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The reward you receive for completing Hunts is called the Sacks of Nuts. It’s an exclusive currency in Final Fantasy XIV you get for working on these quests. When you have enough, make your way over to Ryubool Ja in Tuliyollal at coordinates (X:13.9, Y:13.5). You can speak with them after completing the A New Dawn, a New Hunt quest, unlocking several rewards, such as the Bluecoat Cat minion.

