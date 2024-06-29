How to get the Oppressor Identification Key in Final Fantasy XIV

If you’re a fan of the huge mechs introduced in the Alexander raids in Final Fantasy XIV, you’re in luck: The Oppressor, the final boss of Fist of the Father, has been reskinned and turned into a single-seat player mount in Dawntrail. Here’s how you can get it.

How to get the Oppressor mount in Final Fantasy XIV

The Oppressor Identification Key is offered as the level 25 Malmstone reward in Series Six, the current PVP Series released in FFXIV Patch 7.0. It’s the fifth and final item reward in the Series Malmstones, and you have until the next major patch to grind out all the Series EXP needed to grab it.

You can claim your Malmstone rewards in your PVP profile. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Other PVP Series Six rewards include:

The Bomb Parasol fashion accessory at level five

fashion accessory at level five The Volcanic Heart Framers’ Kit at level 10

at level 10 The Squeak the Coyote minion at level 15

at level 15 The Clockwork Castletown Framers’ Kit at level 20

If you’re in a rush to get your hands on the Oppressor mount as soon as possible, your best bet is to grind out Crystalline Conflict matches as opposed to Frontlines—while they give much less EXP, each match takes significantly less time to complete than any round of Frontlines. It’s a difference between earning 700 to 900 EXP from matches that last up to five minutes and earning 1250 to 1500 EXP from large-scale brawls that can take as long as 20 minutes.

But given that Series Six lasts until the release of Patch 7.1 in November, you can fill out your Malmstone Reward levels relatively painlessly just by doing your Frontlines roulette every day. If you start early enough, the daily 1,500 Series EXP roulette bonus (plus whatever you earn from the match itself) should be more than enough to hit level 25 within two months. Also, the regular EXP reward from each Frontlines roulette is a great way to keep Pictomancer or Viper up to speed while tackling the Dawntrail MSQ.